Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

ITC Cigarette Segment in Q1: 81% Revenue Jump Fails To Prevent 35% EBIT Slide

Strong cigarette sales couldn't offset margin pressure as the segment's operating profit declined sharply in the June quarter.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
ITC Cigarette Segment in Q1: 81% Revenue Jump Fails To Prevent 35% EBIT Slide
ITC's cigarette revenue surged 81% in Q1, but segment EBIT dropped 35% on-year.
(Photo: NDTV Profit/AI Generated)

ITC Ltd.'s cigarette business delivered a sharp jump in revenue during the first quarter of FY27, but the growth failed to translate into higher profitability as segment earnings came under pressure.

According to the company's exchange filing on Friday, cigarette revenue surged 81% year-on-year to Rs 15,383 crore. However, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from the segment declined 35% to Rs 3,341 crore, indicating margin pressure despite the robust topline performance.

ALSO READ: ITC Q1 Results: Net Profit Slides 27%, Misses Estimates; Revenue Declines

At the consolidated level, ITC reported a 27.1% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 3,579 crore, compared with Rs 4,911 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations fell 14.5% to Rs 16,907 crore, while EBITDA declined 27.9% to Rs 4,514 crore from Rs 6,261 crore a year earlier, the company said in its filing.

EBITDA margin contracted to 26.7% from 31.7% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Among other business segments, the agri business reported a 17% decline in revenue to Rs 8,082 crore, while EBIT from the segment fell 18% to Rs 354 crore. 

Meanwhile, the company's FMCG business posted a 53% year-on-year increase in revenue to Rs 21,866 crore, according to the exchange filing.

ALSO READ: Q1 Results Live Updates: ITC Profit Falls 27%, Maruti Suzuki Margins Shrink

Revenue from operations slipped 14.5% to Rs 16,907 crore from Rs 19,761 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year; below analysts' estimates of Rs 18,630 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation slumped 27.9% to Rs 4,514 crore from Rs 6,261 crore in the year-ago period, missing analysts' expectations of Rs 5,356 crore. Ebitda margin contracted 500 basis points to 26.7% from 31.7% year-on-year.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Bumper Dividend: ABB India Declares Rs 90/Share Payout Even As Profit Stays Soft; Check Record Date

Bumper Dividend: ABB India Declares Rs 90/Share Payout Even As Profit Stays Soft; Check Record Date

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com