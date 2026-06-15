Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Tops 24,000, Hints At Gap-Up Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Slumps Below $84 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,020. Last week, Benchmark indices ended sharply higher, reversing earlier losses for the week on the back of strong Friday gains — when the NSE Nifty 50 rose 1.99% to close at 23,622.90, up 461.30 points. The BSE Sensex climbed 2.30% to 75,527.95, gaining 1,695.40 points. Both indices turned positive for the week, with Nifty and Sensex ending higher after earlier declines between Monday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, oil prices slumped after US President Donald Trump said Washington had completed an agreement with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global crude shipments. WTI crude futures for July delivery fell 4.77% to $80.83 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for August delivery declined about 4% to $83.77 a barrel.

Elsewhere, Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday, with Japan and South Korea leading gains, while several major benchmarks were little changed. Japan's Nikkei rose 4.68% to 69,108.03, marking the strongest move among key regional indices. South Korea's Kospi gained 5.64% to 8,581.47, while Australia's ASX 200 advanced 1.44% to 8,930.6, New Zealand's NZX 50 added 0.28% to 13,431.14 and Singapore's STI climbed 0.76% to 5,025.8.