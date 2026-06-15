Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Tops 24,000, Hints At Gap-Up Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Slumps Below $84 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,020, compared to Friday's index close of 23,622.90.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,020. Last week, Benchmark indices ended sharply higher, reversing earlier losses for the week on the back of strong Friday gains — when the NSE Nifty 50 rose 1.99% to close at 23,622.90, up 461.30 points. The BSE Sensex climbed 2.30% to 75,527.95, gaining 1,695.40 points. Both indices turned positive for the week, with Nifty and Sensex ending higher after earlier declines between Monday and Thursday.
Meanwhile, oil prices slumped after US President Donald Trump said Washington had completed an agreement with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global crude shipments. WTI crude futures for July delivery fell 4.77% to $80.83 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for August delivery declined about 4% to $83.77 a barrel.
Elsewhere, Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday, with Japan and South Korea leading gains, while several major benchmarks were little changed. Japan's Nikkei rose 4.68% to 69,108.03, marking the strongest move among key regional indices. South Korea's Kospi gained 5.64% to 8,581.47, while Australia's ASX 200 advanced 1.44% to 8,930.6, New Zealand's NZX 50 added 0.28% to 13,431.14 and Singapore's STI climbed 0.76% to 5,025.8.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Tops 24,000, Signals Higher Start For Nifty
\GIFT Nifty traded at 24,020, compared with Friday’s Nifty 50 close of 23,622.90.
Stock Market Live: DCM Price Band Revised To 5%
- DCM’s price band has been revised to 5% from 20%, according to the trading tweak update.
Stock Market Live: Thomas Cook, NRB Bearings, NLC India See Insider Trades
- Fairbridge Capital Mauritius, promoter of Thomas Cook India, acquired 44.27 lakh shares. NRB Bearings promoter Harshbeena Zaveri pledged 1.96 crore shares.
- The President of India, represented by the Ministry of Coal, disposed of 3.77 crore shares in NLC India. NCC promoter Sirisha Projects pledged 55 lakh shares.
- GRM Overseas promoters Mamta Garg and Atul Garg acquired shares, while Eveready Industries India promoter Gyan Enterprises and Alembic Pharmaceuticals promoter group entity Nirayu also bought shares.
Stock Market Live: GRM Overseas, Vintage Coffee, Sanofi India See Bulk Deals
- R G Family Trust sold 15 lakh shares of GRM Overseas at Rs 93.39 apiece, while Ravi Goyal HUF bought 15 lakh shares at Rs 93.40 each.
- Altizen Ventures sold 7.50 lakh shares of Vintage Coffee and Beverages at Rs 163.17 apiece.
- In Sanofi India, HDFC Life Insurance Company sold 2.75 lakh shares, while Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 2.64 lakh shares at Rs 3,150 apiece.
Stock Market Live: JSW Energy, ONGC, Aurobindo Pharma Among Stocks In News
- JSW Energy commissioned the 150 MW Tidong Hydro Project in Himachal Pradesh ahead of its October 2026 schedule. The project has a long-term power purchase agreement with UP Power Corporation at Rs 5.57 per unit.
- ONGC Petro additions approved a plan to raise up to Rs 4,471 crore through non-convertible debentures for debt refinancing and working capital needs.
- Aurobindo Pharma said the US FDA classified the inspection outcome at Eugia Pharma Specialities’ Telangana facility as Official Action Indicated after issuing 11 observations.
Stock Market Live: Patanjali Foods, JSW Energy, Aditya Birla Capital Among Stocks In News
- Patanjali Foods said the Chennai Tax Authority dropped its Rs 1,353 crore tax and penalty demand after reviewing the company’s clarifications.
- JSW Energy’s unit JSW Neo Energy signed an agreement to acquire 100% stake in Maruti Clean Coal and Power for an enterprise value of Rs 1,410 crore.
- Aditya Birla Capital’s board approved a Rs 4,000 crore equity fundraising plan through preferential allotment, with participation from Grasim Industries, Suryaja Investments and International Finance Corporation.
Stock Market Live: Sun Pharma, Ceinsys Tech, Nesco Among Stocks In News
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said Independent Director Gautam Doshi has been arrested by enforcement authorities, adding that the matter is personal and unrelated to company operations.
- Ceinsys Tech said its US subsidiary received purchase orders worth Rs 30 crore from T Second Inc. for technology and data localisation services.
- Nesco said the Mumbai High Court granted bail to its Vice President in an ongoing legal matter, and the company expects no material impact on operations.
Stock Market Live: Oswal Pumps Gets Rs 500 Crore Solar Project Orders In Bihar
- Oswal Pumps received three letters of award from NBPDCL and SBPDCL for solar projects in Bihar, according to an exchange filing.
- The orders include aggregate installation work worth Rs 247 crore and additional revenue potential of Rs 257 crore.
Stock Market Live: NSE To File IPO Papers This Week, Mint Reports
- \NSE is expected to file papers for its India IPO this week, Mint reported.
- The IPO will be entirely an offer for sale. SBI and GIC are among shareholders planning to sell about 10% stake, while LIC may not sell its holding, according to the report.
Stock Market Live: Trump Says US Could Restart Attacks If Iran Nuclear Talks Fail
- US President Donald Trump told The New York Times that the agreement with Iran would keep the Strait of Hormuz “permanently toll free”.
- Trump said the US could restart military action against Tehran if Iran fails to reach a final nuclear accord. He said follow-up talks are expected to begin on Friday in Switzerland.
Stock Market Live: Starmer Says UK Ready To Support US-Iran Talks
- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain is ready to support technical talks between the US and Iran after the two sides agreed to halt hostilities.
- Starmer said the memorandum of understanding must be implemented to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restore toll-free freedom of navigation through the waterway.
Stock Market Live: Trump Says Iran Deal Will Reopen Strait Of Hormuz On Friday
- US President Donald Trump said the agreement with Iran will bring peace and security to the region and allow the Strait of Hormuz to reopen after the deal is signed on Friday.
- He said oil flows would resume through the route after mine-removal work linked to the opening of the Strait.
Stock Market Live: Iran Official Says MoU Signing Due On Friday
- Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Gharibabadi said the memorandum of understanding will be published after its official signing, according to Press TV.
- He said the signing is scheduled for Friday, with future talks depending on verification of US commitments on ending the war, lifting the blockade and releasing assets.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Mixed As Nikkei, Kospi Lead Gains
- Japan’s Nikkei rose 4.68% to 69,108.03, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 5.64% to 8,581.47.
- Australia’s ASX 200 advanced 1.44%, Singapore’s STI climbed 0.76% and New Zealand’s NZX 50 added 0.28%.
Stock Market Live: Oil Prices Fall After Trump Says US-Iran Deal Will Reopen Hormuz
WTI crude futures for July delivery fell 4.77% to $80.83 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for August delivery declined about 4% to $83.77 a barrel.
Prices extended their decline after US President Donald Trump said Washington had completed an agreement with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global crude shipments.
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