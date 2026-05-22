‘Hands Tied, Ribs Broken, Made To Crawl’: Gaza-Bound Flotilla Activists Recount Abuse By Israeli Authorities

Activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza, have returned to Istanbul with harrowing accounts of alleged beatings, sexual assault and deliberate torture during their detention, triggering a wave of international condemnation.

The flotilla was the latest in a series of attempts by international activists to break Israel's blockade of Gaza by sea.

After being intercepted, the activists were held in Israeli detention before being deported to Istanbul aboard Turkish Airlines flights, according to TRT World.

'They Were Punishing Us, Made Us Crawl'

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Canadian activist Ehab Lotayef alleged that he was stabbed in the hand by an Israeli soldier after he tried to give water to a fellow detainee. "We were beaten real bad, real, real bad. It wasn't beating as self-defence. It was beating as punishment. They were punishing us," he said, showing his bandaged hand. He added that some activists had suffered broken ribs.

“They humiliated us. They want us to feel small. They made us crawl on the ground just to make us feel like we are nothing,” New Zealand activist Mousa Taher told Anadolu Agency. “I honestly felt in my heart these people are really evil,” he added.

Another Canadian, Michael France from Vancouver, said he was held with around 160 people across three shipping containers on a vessel converted into a prison ship. "We were welcomed by tasers. We had flashbangs every two or three hours through the night, waking us up," he told TRT World.

He described having his head repeatedly slammed into the ground and Israeli soldiers stamping on his bare feet with military boots. "I've got bruises all over. And that's just the handling," he said.

Turkish national Bilal Kitay, on his second flotilla mission, said this interception was "much, much more violent than the previous one" in April, reported TRT World via AFP. "Unfortunately, they treat their animals better. They alone consider themselves human," he said.

ALSO READ: 'If I Attend, I Get Killed. If I Don't...': Trump Makes Hilarious Remark On Son's Wedding

'Head Slammed, Earrings Removed With Pliers'

One activist, speaking to RT, claimed her hands were tied behind her back for so long she nearly vomited, while another described having her head slammed into a table, being kicked in the ankles, and having her earrings removed with pliers.

A separate activist told RT that 180 people were beaten in detention, with 40 cases of broken ribs and 12 cases of sexual assault — claims that could not be independently verified.

Flotilla activist Caitriona Graham, speaking to Al Jazeera after being deported to Istanbul, described an escalation in the treatment of activists, saying Israeli forces used rubber bullets, restraints, and physical force during the interception.

Drop Site News shared photographs from an Instagram live video of released participants showing activists with visible bruising and welts across their backs and legs.

ALSO READ:Trump, Netanyahu Had Tense Phone Call On Future Of Iran War: Reports

Israel has not responded to the specific abuse allegations.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.