'If I Attend, I Get Killed. If I Don't...': Trump Makes Hilarious Remark On Son's Wedding

US President Donald Trump has offered theatrical responses to a reporter's question, joking that the Iran crisis has put him in an impossible position — even when it comes to attending his own son's wedding.

When asked by a reporter whether he planned to attend the upcoming wedding ceremony, Trump quipped, "He'd like me to go… This not good timing for me. I have a thing called IRAN… If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed. By the fake news, of course."

The remark drew immediate attention online, blending the humour with a pointed jab at the press — while also underlining just how consuming the Iran situation has become for the White House.

The wedding in question is that of his son Barron Trump, who is reportedly set to marry in the Bahamas. The destination ceremony has itself attracted media interest, and Trump's potential absence — or presence — was always likely to generate headlines.

He appeared to acknowledge this with characteristic awareness, framing the entire scenario as a no-win situation manufactured by media scrutiny.

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The joke, however, lands against a genuinely tense backdrop. Trump on the same day issued one of his most severe warnings to Iran, stating publicly that the United States would either ensure Tehran does not acquire a nuclear weapon, or be forced to take "something very drastic."

Nuclear negotiations between the two countries remain in disputed territory, with Iranian officials denying that any meaningful progress has been made while back-channel diplomatic activity reportedly continues.

For now, whether the leader of the free world makes it to his son's wedding remains — by his own telling — an open question, held hostage to geopolitics and the twenty-four-hour news cycle.

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