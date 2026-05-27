RR vs SRH IPL 2026 Eliminator: Preview, H2H, Playing XI, Weather, Pitch Report, Where To Watch Live Streaming

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will square off in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2026 playoffs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday.

SRH finished third on the IPL points table despite having an identical win-loss record to the top two teams, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. All three sides registered nine wins and five defeats from their 14 league-stage matches. The three teams were separated by net run rate.

Rajasthan Royals were the fourth and the final team to secure a playoff spot and they managed to do it on the final day of the league-stage matches. The first-ever champions of the IPL won eight times and lost six games.

SRH and RR met twice during the league stage and on both the occasions, SRH emerged victorious. In the first encounter SRH crushed RR by 57 runs in Hyderabad. In the reverse fixture played in Jaipur, SRH pulled off a stunning run-chase as they reached a daunting target of 229 with 5 wickets remaining and nine balls to spare

Klaasen has been Sunrisers Hyderabad's most prolific batter this season. The South African has amassed 606 runs in 14 innings at an impressive average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 159.47, while also registering six half-centuries. Notably, Klaasen is the only middle-order batter among the top five leading run-scorers of the season, highlighting the immense impact he has had during the middle overs for SRH.

Ishan Kishan also deserves immense credit for the way he stepped up in Pat Cummins' absence. The wicketkeeper-batter not only guided the side admirably as captain but also maintained exceptional form with the bat, scoring 569 runs at an average of 40.64 and a blistering strike rate of 178.36, including six fifties. Alongside explosive openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, SRH possess one of the most destructive batting line-ups in the tournament. With these four power-hitters in form, no target appears out of reach for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

SRH may not possess a star-studded bowling attack on paper, but they have extracted maximum value from the resources at their disposal. Sri Lanka's Eshan Malinga has been remarkably consistent, building on his impressive debut campaign of 13 wickets last season by taking 19 wickets this year. Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge, both playing their maiden IPL season, have also made a significant impact, claiming 15 and 11 wickets respectively.

The bowling unit looked even more settled after Cummins joined the squad, with his presence adding greater control and intensity to the attack. Meanwhile, Reddy and Shivang Kumar have chipped in with crucial breakthroughs whenever the team needed them.

Unlike SRH, RR have heavily depended on their top-order batters this season. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has carried forward the form he displayed last year, amassing 583 runs, including a century and three half-centuries, to become the fifth-highest run-scorer of the tournament.

What has truly separated him from the rest is his fearless batting approach. With a staggering strike rate of 232.27 and 52 sixes to his name, Sooryavanshi not only boasts the best strike rate among the top 10 run-getters this season but has also smashed the most sixes among them.

His explosive performances have somewhat overshadowed Yashasvi Jaiswal's otherwise tally of 397 runs at a strike rate of 159.43. Jurel has also contributed significantly with over 400 runs, but questions remain over skipper RIyan Parag's form. The RR captain has managed only 272 runs at an average of 24.72, falling short of expectations.

Their bowling attack, meanwhile, has largely revolved around Jofra Archer, whose pace and bounce have troubled batters throughout the season. Archer has picked up 21 wickets so far, the second-highest tally in the tournament.

Head-to-Head

Historically, SRH have dominated this rivalry. The two teams have played each other 21 times, with Hyderabad winning 13 games and Rajasthan clinching eight victories.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Playoffs: Date, Time, Venues, Schedule, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming And More

Pitch, Weather

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a heatwave in the city for Wednesday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 41°C with minimum temperature around 23 °C.

Expect a batting friendly pitch for this match.

Possible Playing XI

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Pat Cummins (capt), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain.

RR: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (capt), Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Shubham Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma.

Match Time

The match is scheduled to start at 7.30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday.

Broadcast, Live Stream Details

The match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports television channels, and will be streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Playoffs: Google Unveils Cricket-Inspired Doodle For Final Four Matches Of Indian Premier League

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.