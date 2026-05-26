IPL 2026 Playoffs: Google Unveils Cricket-Inspired Doodle For Final Four Matches Of Indian Premier League

Ahead of the IPL 2026 playoffs, Google has unveiled a doodle celebrating the tournament. Featuring cricket motifs woven into the Google logo, the doodle highlights a bat and ball set against a jubilant stadium backdrop. The colourful design has resonated strongly with fans, quickly sparking widespread attention across social media.

Clicking on the doodle takes users to the search results page for “Indian Premier League”, where fans can follow matches, schedule and get the latest updates.

Google India has joined hands with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and revealed Google Search AI Mode as an Official Premier Partner of the TATA IPL 2026. The partnership aims to enhance the viewing experience by introducing a more interactive and conversational cricket experience on Google Search, powered by AI-driven insights.

In a first for the tournament, live IPL broadcasts also feature AI-backed analysis to deepen fan engagement.

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IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) in a high-stakes clash later today. While both teams collected 18 points during the league stage, RCB finished ahead of Gujarat on net run rate.

Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB have emerged as one of the standout sides of the season with their fearless batting and effective bowling attack. Gujarat Titans have relied on disciplined bowling performances and a well-balanced squad to book their place in the play-offs, setting the stage for a tightly fought encounter.

The winner of this match will head straight to the May 31 final.

Rajasthan Royals sealed their place in the IPL 2026 play-offs after defeating Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The victory ensured they finished fourth in the points table, joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the knockout stage.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, who ended the league phase in third and fourth place, respectively, will face off in the Eliminator on May 27 in New Chandigarh. The losing side will be knocked out of IPL 2026, while the winner will advance to Qualifier 2 on May 29, where they will meet the team defeated in Qualifier 1.

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