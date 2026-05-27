Q4 Results Today: 300+ Firms To Report Earnings; Physicswallah, Cummins India, Gillette In Focus

Over 325 companies are set to announce the results for Q4FY26 on May 27. Major firms announcing fourth-quarter results on May 27 include Cummins India, Physicswallah, Gillette India, GMR Airports, Asahi India Glass, Bata India, and Elgi Equipments. Some companies could also announce dividends. Many have already scheduled conference calls to discuss their Q4FY26 numbers in detail.

List Of Important Companies Declaring Q4 Results On May 27

Cummins India Ltd.

GMR Airports Ltd.

KIOCL Ltd.

Asahi India Glass Ltd.

Elgi Equipments Ltd.

Bata India Ltd.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.

Gillette India Ltd.

DCX Systems Ltd.

Orient Technologies Ltd.

PC Jeweller Ltd.

National Fertilizers Ltd.

Physicswallah Ltd



Cummins India Q3 Results

Engineering major Cummins India posted a drop in third-quarter earnings, with profit after tax declining 11.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 453 crore. In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the company had reported a profit of Rs 514 crore.

Revenue during the December quarter stood at Rs 3,086 crore, marking a marginal 1% decline compared to a year ago.

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GMR Airports Q3 Results

GMR Airports posted a decline in third-quarter profitability, with consolidated net profit dropping 14% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 173.96 crore. The results were affected by exceptional expenses, including those arising from new labour law provisions.

The company recorded strong growth in income, which surged to Rs 4,082.77 crore in the December quarter from Rs 2,748.22 crore a year earlier.

Bata India Q3 Results

Footwear retailer Bata India recorded a 12.61% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 66.1 crore for the October-December quarter of FY26. The company had reported a profit of Rs 58.7 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue from operations also edged higher, growing 2.81% to Rs 944.68 crore compared with Rs 918.79 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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