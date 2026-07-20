Shubman Gill Raises Fitness Alarm Ahead Of World Cup After Injury Woes

India's ODI captain Shubman Gill has raised concerns over the recurring injuries within the team's bowling unit, questioning whether the players are paying enough attention to their fitness with the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon.

India suffered a 2-1 series defeat to England after losing the third and final ODI by 27 runs on Sunday.

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Even before the series began, pace-bowling all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Nitish Reddy were ruled out because of injuries.

During the preceding T20I series, promising fast- bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana sustained a hamstring tear, forcing him to miss the ODI leg.

In the second ODI, Washington Sundar experienced hamstring discomfort, while Jasprit Bumrah picked up an impact injury during the same match, ruling him out of the series decider.

"Yes, absolutely," Gill admitted when asked if there are concerns about so many niggles.

"If you look at the squad, the first squad that we announced, out of that, at least five players did not play this match. So one player gets injured, you try to play a different combination. There are two players, a different combination. But I think after every match, if a player is missing, somewhere we are missing a few tricks," Gill said.

Gill also said that if players are unable to remain fit for even two or three consecutive matches, how can they be expected to play 11 games in a row in South Africa, keeping next year's ODI World Cup in mind.

"If we keep the World Cup in mind, we have to play 11 matches in a row. And here the players are not even able to finish 2-3 series of matches."

"So somewhere it is missing that our players are not able to play matches continuously," he seemed worried.

Without taking names, Gill criticised the situation after some players informed the team they were unfit on the morning of the match.

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"They play one or two matches. If there is a niggle or something, then we are forced to play a different combination. So after seeing all these things, it is a bit difficult that one day in the morning, if you come to know that this player has a niggle, and then it is almost like, do you want to take a chance? he added.

"Someone is 80 per cent fit, you are playing with five bowlers...it is difficult. But I think somewhere, as a group, I don't know, our fitness or all those things need to be improved," Gill concluded.

India's next ODI assignment will be a series against the West Indies, beginning on September 27. The first match will be played in Thiruvananthapuram.

(With PTI Inputs.)

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