Five Stocks To Buy: Dixon Tech, Belrise Industries, Marksans Pharma And More | June 10, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive ancillaries, pharmaceuticals, and banking.

Top picks include blue-chip electronics manufacturers, expanding auto components players, mid-tier pharma exporters, and major private and public sector banking stocks.

Dixon Technologies (India)

VLA Ambala, SEBI Registered Research Analyst and Founder of SMT Stock Market, noted a strong bullish setup for the consumer electronics player. She recommended buying Dixon Technologies between Rs 11,500 and Rs 11,600, setting sequential targets at Rs 12,500, Rs 14,500, and Rs 18,000, while advising a stop loss at Rs 10,600.

Belrise Industries

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP of Derivatives at Retail Research, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Limited, highlighted structural momentum in the auto ancillary space. He recommended buying Belrise Industries in the Rs 230 to Rs 235 range for a target of Rs 290, keeping a stop loss at Rs 209.

Marksans Pharma

VLA Ambala, SEBI Registered Research Analyst and Founder of SMT Stock Market, flagged favorable risk-reward metrics in the pharmaceutical sector. She advised accumulating Marksans Pharma in the Rs 245 to Rs 250 zone, targeting levels of Rs 265 and Rs 310, with a protective stop loss at Rs 235.

IDFC First Bank

Deven Mehata, Manager and Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Limited, highlighted an attractive accumulation zone for the private lender. He suggested entering IDFC First Bank at Rs 73.69, targeting a price of Rs 81, with a stop loss placed at Rs 70.

Bank of Maharashtra

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP of Derivatives at Retail Research, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Limited, identified breakout potential in the public sector banking counter. He recommended a buy on Bank of Maharashtra between Rs 82 and Rs 84, aiming for a target of Rs 100, with a stop loss maintained at Rs 76.

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