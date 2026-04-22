Tata Communications Q4 Results: Profit Slumps 75%; Dividend Of Rs 17.5/Share Declared

Tata Communications Ltd. registered a sharp fall of 74.7% in its net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The tata-group telecom giant posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 263.25 crore, compared to Rs 1,040.34 crore in the year-ago period.

However, revenue from operations rose 9.4% to Rs 6,554 crore from Rs 5,990 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation went up 14.4% to Rs 1,284 crore from Rs 1,122 crore in Q4 of FY25. Additionally, EBITDA marghin expanded to 19.58% from 18.73% year-on-year.

The company's board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 17.5 per share, which once approved in the annual general meet, will be paid to the shareholders of Tata Comms.

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Notably, the company said that it has reversed the exceptional item cost of Rs 185.52 crore that it paid in year ended March 31, 2024.

Tata Communications Q4FY26 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Profit down 74.7% at Rs 263 crore versus Rs 1,040.5 crore YoY

Revenue up 9.4% At Rs 6,554 crore versus Rs 5,990 crore YoY

To Pay Final Dividend Of `17.5/Share

EBITDA Margin at 19.58% versus 18.73% YoY

EBITDA up 14.4% at Rs 1,284 crore versus Rs 1,122 crore YoY

Tata Comms Share Price

Tata Communications' stock ended nearly 1% higher at Rs 1,527 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday ahead of the earnings announcement. This compared to a 0.81% decline in the Nifty index.

Year-to-date, the share price has fallen 16.3% and 4.5% in the last 12 months.

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