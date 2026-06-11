Rs 7 Lakh Lump Sum In Equity vs Hybrid Fund: Final Wealth Comparison

Investing in mutual funds has emerged as a popular way to build long-term wealth while reducing the challenges of directly navigating stock market volatility. Among the various categories of mutual funds, equity and hybrid funds are among the most popular choices.

Here's a comparison of how a Rs 7 lakh lump sum investment could grow in an equity fund and a hybrid fund over a 10-year period.

What Are Equity Funds?

Equity funds are mutual fund schemes that primarily invest in stocks or equities of publicly listed companies. These funds pool money from multiple investors and allocate it across a diversified portfolio of stocks with the objective of generating long-term capital appreciation.

Since they are heavily exposed to equities, these funds carry higher market risk and volatility. They also offer the potential to offer higher long-term returns compared to debt and hybrid funds.

What Are Hybrid Funds?

Hybrid mutual funds invest in a combination of equity and debt instruments. By spreading investments across multiple asset classes, often a combination of stocks (equity), bonds (fixed income) or real estate investment trusts within a single fund, these schemes aim to balance risk and return.

Such funds are generally considered suitable for investors seeking relatively lower risk than pure equity funds while still aiming for better returns than traditional fixed-income investments.

Equity Funds vs. Hybrid Funds: How They Differ

Equity Funds: These invest primarily in the stock market. They carry higher volatility (ups and downs) but offer the highest potential for wealth creation over 7-10+ years. They often average around 12% per annum.

Hybrid Funds: They blend equity (stocks) with debt (bonds and fixed-income securities). They act as a safe middle ground, lowering portfolio risk and limiting losses during market crashes. They generally return 10% depending on the exact mix (e.g., Aggressive vs. Conservative).

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Wealth Comparison

Assuming a one-time investment of Rs 7 lakh and a 10-year investment time:

Equity Fund

Investment Amount: Rs 7 Lakh Lump Sum

Time period: 10 years

Interest rate: 12% per annum.

Estimated returns: Rs 14.74 lakh

Final Corpus: Rs 21.74 lakh

Hybrid Fund

Investment Amount: Rs 7 Lakh Lump Sum

Time period: 10 years

Interest rate: 10% per annum.

Estimated returns: Rs 11.15 lakh

Final Corpus: Rs 18.15 lakh

Which Option Generates Higher Wealth?

Based on the above assumptions, an equity fund would accumulate a corpus of approximately Rs 21.74 lakh after 10 years, compared with Rs 18.15 lakh from a hybrid fund. The difference of nearly Rs 3.6 lakh reflects the higher return potential offered by equity-oriented investments over the long term.

Investors should note that higher returns come with greater risk. While equity funds may deliver greater wealth over extended periods, hybrid funds can be a better fit for those seeking a balance between growth and stability.

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