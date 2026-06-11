Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 11

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is up 0.26% at 23,200 as of 6:50 a.m. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) was up 0.33%, while Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) was 0.60% down.

India Market Recap

Benchmark indices gave up gains through the session after hitting intraday highs earlier in the day. Nifty 50 fell 0.12% to close at 23,214.95, after rising to 23,425.35 intraday. Sensex ended 0.09% higher at 73,983.18, down over 600 points from its day's high of 74,613.01.

US Market Recap

US stocks dipped after President Donald Trump hinted that peace talks with Iran were taking “too long” and warned against more action.The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.87% to 49,918.78, while S&P 500 fell 1.62% to 7,266.99. Nasdaq Composite fell1.98% to end at 25,169.50.

Commodity Check

Oil rose for a second day as US and Iran escalate, with Tehran reportedly blocking vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz, putting strain on the possible peace talks. Brent crude jumped over 2% to trade above $95 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate advanced toward $93.

ALSO READ: 'Going To Hit Iran Hard Today': Trump Threatens Imminent Strike As Talks Falter

Index contribution data showed banking stocks supporting the Nifty, while IT and select large-cap names weighed on the index. HDFC Bank contributed 35.32 points and ICICI Bank added 31.22 points, followed by Axis Bank at 14.89. L&T and Hindustan Unilever also supported gains with contributions of 9.13 and 7.83 points, respectively. Infosys was the top drag with a 28.02-point impact, while Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Hindalco also weighed on the index.

Stocks In News

UCO Bank : The bank raises its 3-month and 6-month TBLR by 10 basis points to 5.40% and 5.60%, respectively.

: The bank raises its 3-month and 6-month TBLR by 10 basis points to 5.40% and 5.60%, respectively. Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Zee Entertainment has greenlit raising a minimum of Rs 2,300 crore through one or more phases/tranches to fund the strategic and business initiatives.

Zee Entertainment has greenlit raising a minimum of Rs 2,300 crore through one or more phases/tranches to fund the strategic and business initiatives. SBI: State Bank of India has raised its three to five years FCNR-B deposit rates to a range of 5.25-6.00%. The five year rate has risen by upto 295 bps; 4 to under 5 year FCNR(B) hiked upto 280 bps; and 3 to under 4 year rate is up by nearly 215 bps.

State Bank of India has raised its three to five years FCNR-B deposit rates to a range of 5.25-6.00%. The five year rate has risen by upto 295 bps; 4 to under 5 year FCNR(B) hiked upto 280 bps; and 3 to under 4 year rate is up by nearly 215 bps. ICICI Lombard General Insurance : The company receives favorable CESTAT orders, allowing its filed appeals.

: The company receives favorable CESTAT orders, allowing its filed appeals. Bosch : The board approves the allotment of 1,230 shares to Robert Bosch Investment Nederland BV.

: The board approves the allotment of 1,230 shares to Robert Bosch Investment Nederland BV. KRBL : The company launches 'India Gate Poha' under the Staples category.

: The company launches 'India Gate Poha' under the Staples category. PPAP Automotive : The company partners with Hutchinson to develop advanced body sealing systems for India's passenger vehicle industry.

: The company partners with Hutchinson to develop advanced body sealing systems for India's passenger vehicle industry. Embassy Developments : Its subsidiary, Dev PropertyDevelopment, has been struck off and dissolved.

: Its subsidiary, Dev PropertyDevelopment, has been struck off and dissolved. Deccan Gold : The company signs an earn-in pact for a Spanish Tungsten Project.

: The company signs an earn-in pact for a Spanish Tungsten Project. Aurionpro Solutions : The company targets an FY27 push into modular and edge products and is actively rebuilding and repricing its banking software.

: The company targets an FY27 push into modular and edge products and is actively rebuilding and repricing its banking software. Medplus Health : A subsidiary receives a drug license suspension for a store in Karnataka.

: A subsidiary receives a drug license suspension for a store in Karnataka. Optiemus Infracom : The company increases its corporate guarantee to its arm, Optiemus Electronics, from Rs. 35.5 crore to Rs. 60 crore.

: The company increases its corporate guarantee to its arm, Optiemus Electronics, from Rs. 35.5 crore to Rs. 60 crore. Honasa Consumer : The company reports ~30% growth in focus categories for FY26 and is targeting a 15% EBITDA margin by unlocking 500 bps.

: The company reports ~30% growth in focus categories for FY26 and is targeting a 15% EBITDA margin by unlocking 500 bps. Reliance Communications: The company dissolves its foreign step-down UK arm.

ALSO READ: Gold At Rs 1.45 Lakh, Silver Below $60 Soon? Support Levels Slip As Inflation Stats Support Fed Hike Bets

Bharat Wire Ropes : The company receives a notice from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to halt activities at its manufacturing unit in Chalisgaon.

: The company receives a notice from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to halt activities at its manufacturing unit in Chalisgaon. IOL Chemicals : A minor fire at its Minoxidil manufacturing unit pauses operations for 8–10 days. The fire was contained with no injuries or plant damage.

: A minor fire at its Minoxidil manufacturing unit pauses operations for 8–10 days. The fire was contained with no injuries or plant damage. VMart Retail : Vineet Jain resigns as Chief Operating Officer.

: Vineet Jain resigns as Chief Operating Officer. Bank of Baroda : The bank raises its 1-month, 3-month, and 6-month MCLR by 5 basis points.

: The bank raises its 1-month, 3-month, and 6-month MCLR by 5 basis points. Canara Bank : The bank will raise its 1-month and 3-month MCLR by 5 basis points effective June 12.

: The bank will raise its 1-month and 3-month MCLR by 5 basis points effective June 12. Sudarshan Chemical : The promoter exercises the conversion of warrants aggregating Rs. 75 crore.

: The promoter exercises the conversion of warrants aggregating Rs. 75 crore. Kfin Tech : The company will invest $2 million in its Singapore subsidiary and approves the transition of its GIFT City branch business to its IFSC arm.

: The company will invest $2 million in its Singapore subsidiary and approves the transition of its GIFT City branch business to its IFSC arm. Izmo : The company introduces India's first integrated silicon photonics packaging line to address fragmented workflows.

: The company introduces India's first integrated silicon photonics packaging line to address fragmented workflows. PFC & REC : The government approves the mega-merger of REC into Power Finance Corporation.

: The government approves the mega-merger of REC into Power Finance Corporation. Lodha Developers : Thane Commercial Tower A Management ceases to be a subsidiary of the company.

: Thane Commercial Tower A Management ceases to be a subsidiary of the company. IIFL Finance : The board approves the allotment of $500 million in fixed-rate, senior, secured notes due 2029.

: The board approves the allotment of $500 million in fixed-rate, senior, secured notes due 2029. KIMS : The board will meet on June 13 to consider fundraising options.

: The board will meet on June 13 to consider fundraising options. Power Grid : The company appoints Venkata S V as CFO, approves a Rs. 485 crore SCADA system upgrade, and secures an 80 billion Yen loan facility.

: The company appoints Venkata S V as CFO, approves a Rs. 485 crore SCADA system upgrade, and secures an 80 billion Yen loan facility. Time Technoplast : The company will acquire a 76% stake in Systoverse Private for Rs. 25 crore.

: The company will acquire a 76% stake in Systoverse Private for Rs. 25 crore. Adani Enterprises : Its subsidiary completes the 100% acquisition of Portus Ventures.

: Its subsidiary completes the 100% acquisition of Portus Ventures. Blue Cloud Softech : Venkata Seshavataram Varada resigns as CFO, and Rama Rao Telli is appointed as the new CFO.

: Venkata Seshavataram Varada resigns as CFO, and Rama Rao Telli is appointed as the new CFO. Hindalco Industries : Its subsidiary Novelis successfully restarts the Oswego Hot Mill.

: Its subsidiary Novelis successfully restarts the Oswego Hot Mill. SML Isuzu : Venkataraman Srinivas will cease to be CEO effective June 30.

: Venkataraman Srinivas will cease to be CEO effective June 30. Aditya Infotech : The company incorporates a joint venture, Corelink Cable Tech, to manufacture electric cables.

: The company incorporates a joint venture, Corelink Cable Tech, to manufacture electric cables. Samvardhana Motherson Intl : The company issues an Rs. 1,600 crore corporate guarantee to its arm MECPL.

: The company issues an Rs. 1,600 crore corporate guarantee to its arm MECPL. Pine Labs: The company successfully completes the acquisition of Shopflo.

Bulk Block Deals

Meesho: FID FDI 2117 LLC sold 2.59 cr shares at price Rs. 165.18 per share , and FID FDI 312 LLC sold 33.89 cr shares at price Rs. 165.21 per share

FID FDI 2117 LLC sold 2.59 cr shares at price Rs. 165.18 per share , and FID FDI 312 LLC sold 33.89 cr shares at price Rs. 165.21 per share Sapphire Foods: Government of Singapore sold 21.80 lk shares at price Rs. 180.46 per share, and T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund bought 24.62 lk shares Rs. 179.97 per share

GRM Overseas: R G Family Trust sold 15 lk shares at price Rs. 91.23 per share , Ravi Goyal (HUF) bought 15 lk shares at price Rs. 91.31 per share, and Samsung India Securities Master Investment Trust Equity sold 15.19 lk shares at price Rs. 91.76 per share.

R G Family Trust sold 15 lk shares at price Rs. 91.23 per share , Ravi Goyal (HUF) bought 15 lk shares at price Rs. 91.31 per share, and Samsung India Securities Master Investment Trust Equity sold 15.19 lk shares at price Rs. 91.76 per share. CMR Green Technologies: Goldman Sachs Funds – Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 19.41 lk shares at price Rs. 256.64 per share.

Goldman Sachs Funds – Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 19.41 lk shares at price Rs. 256.64 per share. Roadstar: DSP Mutual Fund sold 25.50 lk shares, and Whiteoak Capital REIT & InvIT Alternates Fund I bought 42.50 lk shares at price 57.5 per share.

DSP Mutual Fund sold 25.50 lk shares, and Whiteoak Capital REIT & InvIT Alternates Fund I bought 42.50 lk shares at price 57.5 per share. Ease My Trip: Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya bought 3.58 cr shares at price Rs. 8.84 per share.

ALSO READ: Fidelity Investments Sells 1.3% Stake In Meesho For Rs 988 Crore Via Open Market Deal

Insider Trade

Responsive Industries: Fairpoint Tradecom LLP Promoter Group revoked pledges released of 16.4 lk shares.

Fairpoint Tradecom LLP Promoter Group revoked pledges released of 16.4 lk shares. Paisalo Digital: Equilibrated Venture Cflow, Promoter Group revoked pledges released of 25 lk shares

Equilibrated Venture Cflow, Promoter Group revoked pledges released of 25 lk shares NIIT Learning Systems: Pawar Family Trust Through its Trustee Rajendra Singh Pawar, Thadani Family Trust Through its Trustee Vijay Kumar Thadani Promoter Groups acquired 37500 shares each.

Pawar Family Trust Through its Trustee Rajendra Singh Pawar, Thadani Family Trust Through its Trustee Vijay Kumar Thadani Promoter Groups acquired 37500 shares each. NCC: Sirisha Projects Promoter acquired 3.46 lk shares

Sirisha Projects Promoter acquired 3.46 lk shares Gandhar Oil Refinery (India): Ramesh Babulal Parekh Promoter and Director acquired 50000 shares.

Trading Tweak

Price Band change from 10% to 5%: CEMINDIA PROJECTS LIMITED, FUJIYAMA POWER SYSTEMS LIMITED

CEMINDIA PROJECTS LIMITED, FUJIYAMA POWER SYSTEMS LIMITED Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Grand Oak Canyons Distillery

F&O Cues

Nifty June futures is down 0.41% to 23235.50 at a premium of 20.55 points.

Nifty Options 16th Jun Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,200.

Securities in ban period: Kaynes

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