'Going To Hit Iran Hard Today': Trump Threatens Imminent Strike As Talks Falter

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signalled further military action against Iran, saying Washington would continue its strikes after carrying out attacks a day earlier, while accusing Tehran of delaying negotiations on a potential agreement.

"We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them again hard today," Trump said, indicating that the US military campaign against Iran was set to continue. He added that the future of diplomatic talks remained uncertain, saying, "We'll see what happens with the deal."

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The US President claimed that both sides had come close to reaching an agreement, but accused Iran of dragging out the process. "We were really close to a deal - but they keep tapping us along. They keep playing us for suckers because you know what? They dealt with some very stupid Presidents," Trump said.

Trump's remarks come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran following recent military exchanges that have raised concerns over a wider regional conflict.

Markets have also been sensitive to the developments in the Middle East, given their potential impact on global oil supplies and energy prices.

The President's latest comments suggested that the administration is maintaining pressure on Iran both militarily and diplomatically, even as prospects for a negotiated settlement remain unclear.

His remarks add to uncertainty surrounding the future of US-Iran relations and the broader geopolitical outlook for the region.

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