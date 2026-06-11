NEET MDS 2026 Scorecard RELEASED; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download @natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the scorecard of NEET MDS 2026 examinations on June 10, 2026, on the official website of NBEMS- natboard.edu.in. Students can download their scorecard by logging into their accounts through their user ID and password

The NBEMS released the NEET MDS results 2026 on June 2, which saw a total of 18,244 candidates qualifying for the exam.

NEET MDS 2026 Scorecard: Direct Link

The direct link to download the NEET MDS Scorecard 2026 has been made available here -> Direct Link

How to Download NEET MDS 2026 Scorecard?

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website and go to the NEET MDS section.

Step 2: On the examinations page, look for the link labelled “NEET-MDS”

Step 3: Enter their registered User ID and password or other required credentials used during application.

Step 4: After logging in, select the option to view or download the scorecard.

Step 5: The scorecard will open in PDF format on the screen

Step 6: Download it and save a copy on their device.

The NEET MDS 2026 scorecard will remain available for download on the website for a specified period, so candidates should save a copy on their device as it will not be available after 6 months. Once the counselling schedule is announced, this scorecard will be one of the key documents required during the registration and document verification stages.

It will be used by authorities to verify the candidate's identity, marks, rank, and qualifying status before allotting seats in MDS programmes. Because of this, candidates should carefully check all the details printed on the scorecard for any discrepancies and ensure they keep it safely until the entire MDS counselling and admission process is completed.

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