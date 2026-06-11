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TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 DECLARED: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Marks Memo

Students need to enter TS hall ticket number to check result.

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TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 DECLARED: Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Marks Memo
Photo Source: gbie.cgg.gov.in

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced TS Inter Supplementary result 2026 at 11.30 am on June 11 on the board's official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Students who appeared for the 1st and 2nd-year improvement exams can access their scorecards online through the official portals by entering their TS Inter hall ticket number to access their TS Inter Supplementary Result and to download TS Inter marks memo. 

The TS Inter 2026 Supplementary exams were held from May 13 to 21. To pass the TS Inter examinations, students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject and in aggregate.

The main exam results were declared on April 12, 2026

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 and marks memo has been made available here -> Direct Link

How to Check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026?

  • Visit Board's website here - tgbie.cgg.gov.in
  • Click on 'IPE/IPASE Mark's Memos link' which will be displayed on the screen once the results are released.
  • Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.
  • The TS intermediate supplementary results 2026 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and save it for future reference.

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