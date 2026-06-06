NTA Dismisses NEET Re-Exam Paper Leak Claims, Warns Of Strict Action

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday issued a stern warning against those spreading the rumours of alleged leak of the NEET-UG 2026, re-examination question paper and termed the allegation completely baseless and false, reported Hindustan Times.

In a statement posted on X, the NTA said it had noticed messages being shared across social media and messaging platforms claiming candidates had advance access to the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam paper ahead of the test scheduled for June 21.

ALSO READ | Khan Sir To Seek Anticipatory Bail After Being Named In Patna FIR

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) has noted certain messages circulating on social media and messaging platforms claiming a 'leak', advance access or 'sale' of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question paper," the agency said.

"These claims are false, fraudulent and intended to mislead," it added.

According to the NTA, such content is being spread by "organised cheating rackets" attempting to exploit the anxiety of students and parents by selling fake question papers.

"Their objective is to extort money by selling fake 'papers', and every such claim circulating is a fabrication," the agency said, while asserting that "the integrity of the examination process is fully intact".

The agency said it is actively tracking offending accounts and channels and has reported them to social media platforms and cybercrime authorities for immediate action.

It added that formal complaints are being filed with law-enforcement agencies and warned that creating, sharing or forwarding such misleading content is a punishable offence.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Police Bust Interstate Child Trafficking Racket, Rescue 10 Children

"Strict action will be taken against those responsible," the NTA said.

NTA has urged candidates and parents not to engage with or pay for such material and advised them to rely only on information released through NTA's verified channels.

"Focus on your preparation with confidence. Your hard work is what matters," it said.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.