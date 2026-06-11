Blinkit Search Throws Up Chocolates If You Type Gibberish: Is It Targeting Toddlers?

A social media post has gone viral after a user claimed that the quick-commerce platform Blinkit appears to adapt its search results even when entered queries resemble gibberish, raising both curiosity and concern among users online.

The user shared that they attempted to mislead their toddler by suggesting that chocolates were “out of stock.” To simulate child-like input, they entered nonsensical or “gibberish” text into the app's search bar. However, instead of returning irrelevant or empty results, the platform reportedly surfaced actual product suggestions as fallback options.

ALSO READ: India Fertiliser Offers Sink in Sign of Easing Supply Strain

The post on X reads, "Blinkit knows when your toddler has your phone, and it's low-key terrifying. I was trying to trick my toddler that chocolates were out of stock, so I typed gibberish (the way a toddler would) into the search. Look at the exact products the app served up as a fallback."

The incident quickly gained traction on social media, with users debating whether the app's algorithm is designed to interpret highly irregular or incomplete inputs and still generate relevant product listings. While some users found the behaviour impressive, others described it as worrisome.

One user wrote, "kudos to the Blinkit PM/Designer, good insight discover" Another said, "I tried. This is actually true. The lengths they would go to."

One again stried and replied, "Ohh yes. Even searching for an actual product m as an infant, giving search results as chocolate.

They may mention it as a feature, "we are fullfilling customer needs any way"."

While, a user responded, "Just checked. Works with split words as well."

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.