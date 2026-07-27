Coal India Q1 Results Today: Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule, Key Things To Watch

Coal India Ltd. will announce its Q1 FY27 financial results on Monday, July 27. Investors will closely watch production, e-auction realisations, margins, interim dividend and management commentary after the state-run miner informed exchanges that its board will meet to approve the June-quarter earnings.

Here's everything you need to know about Coal India's Q1 FY27 schedule.

Coal India Q1 Results: Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 15, Coal India has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Monday, July 27, 2026, to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the 1st quarter ended June 30, 2026 after the results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of CIL Board.

Along with the quarterly results, the board will also consider an interim dividend for FY27, if any.

Separately, Coal India has announced that its 52nd Annual General Meeting will be held on August 31 via video conferencing. The company has also fixed September 4 as the record date for its FY26 final dividend of ₹5.25 per share, subject to shareholder approval.

Coal India Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company is yet to announce the date and timing of its earnings/conference call with analysts and investors to discuss the company's first-quarter FY27 performance.

Coal India Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For

Investors will closely monitor these key metrics when Coal India reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Coal Production & Offtake

E-auction Realisations

Revenue and EBITDA Margins

Fuel Supply Agreements (FSA)

Capex & Mine Expansion

Interim Dividend

Management Commentary & FY27 Outlook

Coal India Share Price Performance

Shares of Coal India remained largely unchanged over the last five trading sessions. Over the past month, the stock has declined 3.81%, while it has gained 0.80% over the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has advanced 7.12%, and it has risen 9.56% over the past one year.

On the NSE, Coal India shares touched a 52-week high of Rs 491.25 on April 30, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 368.65 on August 28, 2025.

Coal India Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In view of the aforesaid results, the company has already closed its trading window under “Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of Coal India Limited” from July 1, 2026. It will reopen on July 30, 2026, for designated persons.

Coal India Q4 FY26 Results

The mining company reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased 12% year-on-year (YoY) and stood at Rs 10,908 crore. Revenue from operations also rose 6% YoY to Rs 46,490 crore.

Its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 12% year-on-year to Rs 17,917 crore with an improved margin of 39%.

Investors will watch whether Coal India can sustain this profitability in the June quarter amid changes in production, dispatches and e-auction pricing.

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