Coal India Q4 Results: Profit Rises 11%, Revenue Beats Estimates; Dividend Declared

Coal India Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2026 rose 11.2% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The company logged a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 10,839 crore, exceeding market expectations of Rs 9,125 crore. In the corresponding period of last fical, Coal India's net profit stood at Rs 9751 crore.

Revenue from operations rose nearly 6% to Rs 46,490 crore from Rs 43,961 crore in the year-ago period. Bloomberg analysts' had estimated the topline to come in at Rs 37,800 crore.

On the operational front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were up 6.2% to Rs 12,673 crore from Rs 11,932 crore year-on-year. Analysts consensus estimates stood at Rs 11,932 crore.

While Ebitda margin stood at 27.3%, compared to 27.1% in the comparable quarter of the last fiscal, analysts' had estimated margins to come in at 29.8%.

Moreover, the company has also declared a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per share. "Payment of final dividend for fiscal 2025-26 shall be made subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM (annual general meeting)," the filing stated.

Coal production fell 2% in fiscal 2026 to 768.19 MT and the offtake was down at 744.88 MT. In the fourth quarter coal production was down 1% and offtake fell 2%.

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Coal India Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 5.8% to Rs 46,490.03 crore versus Rs 43,961.56 crore.

Net Profit up 11% to Rs 10,839.18 crore versus Rs 9,751.64 crore.

Ebitda up 6% to Rs 12,673.16 crore versus Rs 11,932.14 crore.

Margin at 27.3% versus 27.1%.

Coal India Share Price

Coal India's stock ended 0.77% lower at Rs 452.50 apiece on the NSE on Monday, before the results were declared. This compared to a 0.81% advance in the Nifty index. The share price has risen 13.41% year-to-date, and 15.10% in the last 12 months.

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