Coal India Declares Final Dividend Of Rs 5.25 Per Share; Q4 Net Profit Up 11%

Coal India Ltd. declared a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per share for the fiscal 2025-26, after announcing its fourth quarter financial results for the same period, as per an exchange filing from the company.

"Payment of final dividend for fiscal 2025-26 shall be made subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM (annual general meeting)," the filing stated.

The company saw a 11% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 10,839 crore Year-On-Year (YoY), compared to Rs 9,752 crore in the year ago period. Its revenue saw a 6% YoY uptick to Rs 46,490 crore from Rs 43,962 crore in the previous fiscal. The firm's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) saw a 6% increase to Rs 12,673 YoY crore from Rs 11,932 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The Ebitda margin stood at 27.3% compared to 27.1% YoY. Both profit and revenue beat estimates, with Rs 10,839 crore profit beating the Rs 8,470 crore Bloomberg estimate. While the firm's Rs 46,490 crore beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 37,800 crore.

Coal Indian Q4 Results Highlights (Consolidated,YoY)

Net Profit Up 11.2% At Rs 10,839 crore Vs Rs 9,752 crore

Revenue Up 5.8% At Rs 46,490 crore Vs Rs 43,962 crore

EBITDA Up 6.2% At Rs 12,673 crore Vs Rs 11,932 crore

EBITDA Margin At 27.3% Vs 27.1%

EBITDA At Rs 12,673 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs 11,680 crore

EBITDA Margin At 27.3% Vs Estimate Of 29.8%

Share price of Coal India Ltd., saw a 0.77% decline to Rs 452.50 at the end of the day's trade compared to a 0.81% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

ALSO READ: Coal India Q4 Results: Profit Rises 11%, Revenue Beats Estimates; Dividend Declared

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