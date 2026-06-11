Three Indian Sailors Killed After US Hits Ship Off Oman Coast, Bodies Identified

Three Indian seafarers who had been reported missing after a US strike on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello off the coast of Oman have been confirmed dead after their bodies were located and identified, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

"It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified," Sonowal posted on X.

"This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The Modi Govt stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin." he added.

The minister said he had directed officials to ensure the "immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites."

The Settebello was travelling from Lianyungang port in China to Fujairah in the UAE when it was struck. The vessel carried 28 crew members, including 24 Indians, two Pakistanis, one Russian and one Ukrainian.

Omani armed forces had rescued 21 Indian crew members following the attack, with three Indians unaccounted for.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations had reported an engine room fire approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of the Omani port of Sohar, with maritime risk group Vanguard saying the vessel had transmitted a distress call reporting a missile strike.

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People familiar with the matter had told Hindustan Times that the Settebello was targeted by US forces for allegedly attempting to evade an American blockade of Iranian ports.

The attack followed a similar US strike two days earlier on the tanker MT Marivex, which also had an all-Indian crew.

India had strongly protested the strikes, with the external affairs ministry summoning US chargé d'affaires Jason Meeks to lodge a formal complaint.

The ministry condemned the targeting of commercial shipping as "deeply worrisome" and called for immediate de-escalation, saying attacks endangering the lives of Indian seafarers were unacceptable.

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