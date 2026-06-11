Caught On Camera: Iranian Missile Splits Into Multiple Warheads Mid-Air, Makes It Difficult To Intercept

A video footage filmed from the West Bank has captured what appears to be an Iranian missile disintegrating into multiple warheads mid-flight as it approached its target in Israel, offering a rare visual document of a weapons capability.

The footage, shared on X by the Arabic-language military affairs account @Militarymedia5, shows a night sky lit up by a streak of glowing projectiles arranged in a near-vertical chain, each successive point of light appearing to separate from the one above it as the missile descends.

The video, taken from street level with trees and lamp posts visible in the foreground, show the weapon fragmenting into what appears to be a cluster of independently travelling warheads before impact.

The account described the footage as having been filmed from the West Bank two nights ago, during an Iranian strike on sites in Israel that Tehran framed as a warning related to Lebanon. "An Iranian missile, upon reaching its target, disintegrates and splits into multiple warheads, making it difficult to intercept and increasing its destructive capability," the post stated.

ALSO READ: Trump's Big Warning To Iran: Bombing Will Stop, But Will Resume Tomorrow If Deal Not Signed

The footage cannot be independently verified, and the nature of the munition shown has not been confirmed by Israeli or US military sources.

However, the visual pattern is consistent with the behaviour of multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles or cluster warhead systems, which are designed precisely to overwhelm missile defence systems by multiplying the number of incoming objects that interceptors must engage simultaneously.

The clip circulated widely as Iran continued its retaliatory strikes against US military assets across the region, part of an escalating conflict that has drawn in Gulf states and disrupted global shipping.

Meanwhile, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all vessel traffic, while the IRGC claimed strikes on US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

ALSO READ: US Strikes 'Multiple Targets' In Iran; Trump Says Tehran Officials Asked To 'Stop Bombing'

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