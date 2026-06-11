Trump's Big Warning To Iran: Bombing Will Stop, But Will Resume Tomorrow If Deal Not Signed

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Thursday that while US bombing would stop based on a request from Iranian leaders, strikes would resume the following day if Tehran failed to sign a deal.

He further added that failure to comply would mean, in his words, "we'll bomb the shit out of them."

Trump said the pause in military action came in response to a direct request from Iran's top officials, according to a Fox News report.

But he made clear the halt was conditional, warning that bombing would resume the next day if no agreement was reached. The remarks marked one of Trump's most explicit ultimatums since the US military campaign against Iran began.

The warning came amid an intense and rapidly evolving military confrontation. US Central Command had earlier announced fresh "self-defence strikes" on multiple locations inside Iran, with Iranian media reporting explosions in southern parts of the country near the Strait of Hormuz, including in Qeshm, Kargan and Sirik.

Earlier rounds of strikes had targeted radar installations, air defence systems and other military infrastructure.

ALSO READ: US Strikes 'Multiple Targets' In Iran; Trump Says Tehran Officials Asked To 'Stop Bombing'

Trump had previously told US media that Iranian officials had asked him "to stop bombing" and that the attacks launched in recent hours could soon be over, "but he reserves the right to strike again,".

Tehran flatly denied any such communication had taken place, calling Trump's claim of direct contact with Iranian leaders "pure falsehood," according to Tasnim news agency, and said it was delivering a "decisive response" to US attacks.

Iran also announced the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all maritime traffic, warning that any vessel attempting to transit the waterway would be targeted — a move with potentially severe consequences for global oil supply.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, meanwhile, said Tehran "has an opportunity to make a deal" while warning that future strikes would be "strong" and "clear."

ALSO READ: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After US Attacks, CENTCOM Claims Commercial Ships Transiting

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