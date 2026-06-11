Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After US Attacks, CENTCOM Claims Commercial Ships Transiting

IRGC claimed, "two oil tankers attempting to illegally pass through the strait were hit".

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After US Attacks, CENTCOM Claims Commercial Ships Transiting
File Image

As tensions in the Middle East escalate again, the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that Strait of Hormuz was “closed until further notice”, while claiming that the US made “repeated violations” of their April ceasefire. 

Following the closure, all traffic in the key connectivity route will be impacted, said the IRGC and strongly rejected previous claims made by the US that it helped ships to transit via the strait.

It further said that “two oil tankers attempting to illegally pass through the strait were hit”.

Meanwhile, US Central Command denied IRGC's claim that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed and said on X, "Commercial ships are continuing to transit in and out of the Strait of Hormuz tonight."

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Surges Past $95 A Barrel

Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Surges Past $95 A Barrel

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source