Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After US Attacks, CENTCOM Claims Commercial Ships Transiting

As tensions in the Middle East escalate again, the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that Strait of Hormuz was “closed until further notice”, while claiming that the US made “repeated violations” of their April ceasefire.

Following the closure, all traffic in the key connectivity route will be impacted, said the IRGC and strongly rejected previous claims made by the US that it helped ships to transit via the strait.

It further said that “two oil tankers attempting to illegally pass through the strait were hit”.

Meanwhile, US Central Command denied IRGC's claim that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed and said on X, "Commercial ships are continuing to transit in and out of the Strait of Hormuz tonight."

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.