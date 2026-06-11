US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Strikes Multiple Targets In Iran; Strait Of Hormuz Closed, IRNA Says

The US military began another round of strikes against Iran after President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would "pay the price" for stalled negotiations. The escalating attacks threatened to derail efforts to end the war.

US Central Command said in a social media post that the military was striking "multiple targets in Iran," attacks that were "in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression".

The second day of American strikes came hours after Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan — all of which host US troops — came under Iranian fire. It was the third time this week that back-and-forth strikes have tested a two-month ceasefire. They also came a day after the US struck Iran following the crash of an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz that Trump blamed on the Islamic Republic.

Iranian media reported that explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Minab in the south of the country.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its Aerospace Force and Navy carried out a two-wave operational strike against US forces in the region, according to Tasnim news agency. The IRGC said the attacks were retaliation for earlier US strikes on Iran and targeted 18 key installations at bases hosting US forces.



