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US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Strikes Multiple Targets In Iran; Strait Of Hormuz Closed, IRNA Says

Iranian media reported that explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Minab in the south of the country.

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US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Strikes Multiple Targets In Iran; Strait Of Hormuz Closed, IRNA Says
Iran War Live Updates
22 minutes ago

The US military began another round of strikes against Iran after President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would "pay the price" for stalled negotiations. The escalating attacks threatened to derail efforts to end the war.

US Central Command said in a social media post that the military was striking "multiple targets in Iran," attacks that were "in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression".

The second day of American strikes came hours after Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan — all of which host US troops — came under Iranian fire. It was the third time this week that back-and-forth strikes have tested a two-month ceasefire. They also came a day after the US struck Iran following the crash of an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz that Trump blamed on the Islamic Republic.

Iranian media reported that explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Minab in the south of the country.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its Aerospace Force and Navy carried out a two-wave operational strike against US forces in the region, according to Tasnim news agency. The IRGC said the attacks were retaliation for earlier US strikes on Iran and targeted 18 key installations at bases hosting US forces.


 

Jun 11, 2026 08:15 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran Strikes 18 US Military Installations As Retaliatory Strikes

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims to have struck 18 critical US military installations across Kuwait and Bahrain after fresh strikes on Wednesday.

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Iran Hits 18 US Military Installations, Fifth Fleet After Attacks; Bahrain Sounds Sirens

Jun 11, 2026 08:08 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: 49 Tomahawk Missiles Used To Strike Iran

US President Donald Trump said 49 Tomahawk missiles were used to hit targets inside Iran, Fox News reported. Centcom didn’t detail where the assaults occurred or against what.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid cited an unnamed US official in a post on X who outlined military targets for Wednesday’s strikes, including air defense systems, radars and drone command and control units. The Iranian Foreign Ministry accused the US of hitting civilian infrastructure in strikes earlier this week.
 

(Source: Bloomberg)

Jun 11, 2026 07:42 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Strait Of Hormuz Closed, Says Iran Media

Jun 11, 2026 07:32 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran Says Ready For More Strikes

Before the latest US strikes, Iran’s Tasnim news agency cited a military source saying the armed forces were "fully prepared" for fresh attacks and could hit additional American targets. State-run Press TV reported the Strait of Hormuz has been completely closed to all vessels, including commercial ships, citing Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters. Press TV also reported the IRGC Navy struck two vessels attempting passage through the strait.

Jun 11, 2026 07:23 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: US Strikes Iran

The US military launched strikes against "multiple" targets in Iran for the second straight day, US Central Command said, calling them "additional self-defense strikes" that began at 5:15 pm ET on Wednesday. (2:45 am IST on Thursday morning.) 

In a Fox News interview, President Trump said he spoke with top Iranian officials who asked him to stop the bombing. Trump said it would stop shortly but warned the US would bomb Iran again tomorrow if its leaders didn’t sign an agreement, according to Fox News.

Jun 11, 2026 07:08 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Urges Iran To Sign A Deal

US Presiden Donald Trump has urged Iran to sign a deal to end the war and suggested earlier this week that an agreement could be reached in a matter of days.
 

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