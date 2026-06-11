China Takes A Dig At India's NEET Troubles; Praises Smooth Execution Of Gaokao Exam

China's Gaokao, the world's largest exam and India's equivalent of JEE/NEET rolled into one, concluded seamlessly for 1.3 crore students over a two-day period. The execution highlighted a collective national mobilisation, with state machinery and citizens aligning to minimise disruptions for test-takers.

Chinese Embassy spokesperson Yu Jing compared the excellent management of the exam to India's most difficult exams on the social media platform X. "China's Gaokao is the world's largest exam and is a combination of India's JEE and NEET. This exam was successfully conducted for 13 million students in just 2 days," Yu Jing wrote.

The embassy also applauded the large-scale operational arrangements put in place for the exams, "Factories were halted for the exams. The streets were quiet. The entire country stood together for the students," said Yu Jing.

The statement from the Chinese Embassy comes amid a raging national debate over the integrity of competitive examinations in India. Following the high-profile paper leak of the 3rd May NEET-UG exam, which has prompted massive nationwide protests and forced a scheduled re-examination on 21st June, serious questions have been raised regarding India's exam management infrastructure.

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While the Embassy's post makes no explicit reference to the Indian controversy, its praise of China's seamless management of 13 million students is widely viewed as a sharp contrast to the current testing crisis across the border.

What is the Gaokao Exam?

Held every year in early June, Gaokao is China's National College Entrance Examination, a highly competitive, multi-day test that acts as the sole determinant for university admissions. The exam spans two to four days and evaluates students across critical subjects such as Chinese, Mathematics and a foreign language.

Authorities in China deployed extraordinary measures to maintain a distraction-free environment for the candidates. Beyond enforcing strict traffic curbs near examination venues and setting up special transport corridors for students, the administration went as far as halting or cutting back nearby factory production to guarantee absolute silence.

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