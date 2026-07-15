'Tonight's Defeat Is Hard To Take': How Macron Reacted As Spain Beat France To Reach World Cup Final

Spain defeated France 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup semifinal on July 14 in Arlington, Texas, to qualify for the 2026 World Cup final. Spain will face the winner of the England vs Argentina semifinal in the title clash.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed disappointment after France's defeat, stating in a post on X, "Tonight's defeat is hard to take," while thanking Les Bleus for their run to the last four of the tournament.

Before the semifinal, Macron had said that he would travel to the United States only if France qualified for the World Cup final. France's defeat means that the visit may not take place.

The second semifinal will take place in Atlanta as England and Argentina clash in what is likely to be a fierce contest between two great rivals. The game will feature some of the biggest names in world football, with Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane all set to be involved.

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During the match, Mikel Oyarzabal gave Spain the lead from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after Lamine Yamal was fouled inside the penalty area, while Pedro Porro doubled the advantage in the 58th minute with a finish following a passing move involving Dani Olmo.

Spain's disciplined defensive performance neutralised France's attack, which featured Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Micheal Olise.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also celebrated the victory on his official X account, congratulating the team on reaching the World Cup final.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares similarly congratulated the team on social media, praising Spain's achievement after the semi-final victory.

Football fans and former players praised Spain's disciplined defensive display and the performances of Yamal, Oyarzabal and Porro across social media following the match.

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