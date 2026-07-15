Canara Robeco, Benares Hotels, Ador Welding, Craftsman Automation: Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Ador Welding Ltd., B&A Packaging India Ltd., Benares Hotels Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Craftsman Automation Ltd., Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd., Weizmann Ltd., Windlas Biotech Ltd. will be of interest on Wednesday, as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The list is as follows:

Security Name Purpose Record Date Ador Welding Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 23.0000 16 Jul 2026 B&A Packaging India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 16 Jul 2026 Benares Hotels Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000 16 Jul 2026 Coromandel International Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 16 Jul 2026 Craftsman Automation Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.2500 16 Jul 2026 Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 16 Jul 2026 Weizmann Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 16 Jul 2026 Windlas Biotech Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.3000 16 Jul 2026

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T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 16 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 15 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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