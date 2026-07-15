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Canara Robeco, Benares Hotels, Ador Welding, Craftsman Automation: Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Investors must hold shares by July 15 due to India's T+1 settlement for dividends from Canara Robeco, Ador Welding, Benares Hotels, Coromandel International, and others.

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Canara Robeco, Benares Hotels, Ador Welding, Craftsman Automation: Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Photo: Canva
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd
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Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd.
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Ador Welding Ltd.
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Benares Hotels Ltd.
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Shares of Ador Welding Ltd., B&A Packaging India Ltd., Benares Hotels Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Craftsman Automation Ltd., Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd., Weizmann Ltd., Windlas Biotech Ltd. will be of interest on Wednesday, as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The list is as follows:

Security NamePurposeRecord Date
Ador Welding Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 23.000016 Jul 2026
B&A Packaging India Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000016 Jul 2026
Benares Hotels Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 25.000016 Jul 2026
Coromandel International Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.000016 Jul 2026
Craftsman Automation Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.250016 Jul 2026
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.500016 Jul 2026
Weizmann Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.500016 Jul 2026
Windlas Biotech Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.300016 Jul 2026

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy: JSW Energy, SBI Cards, Fortis Healthcare And More | July 15, 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 16 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 15 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: L&T Tech, Divi's Labs, Biocon, Dixon Tech, Nuvoco Vistas, Adani Ports, And More On Brokerages' Radar

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