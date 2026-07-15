Stock Picks Today: Divi's Labs, Biocon, Dixon Tech, Nuvoco Vistas, Adani Ports, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have identified opportunities across pharma, cement, mattress and foam products, and ports, issuing fresh calls on Divi's Labs, Biocon, Dixon Technologies, Adani Ports, and Sheela Foam, while also highlighting the week's breakout picks, alongside a positive stance on financials.
Citi on Divis Lab
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 9450
- Peptide Pipeline Nears Commercial Inflection
- Next 12–15 months could be critical for new product commercialization
- GLP-1 supplies could begin in FY27
- Enlicitide/Icotrokinra could start from CY27
- Entresto concerns as overdone
- Planned capacity expansion suggests Divi's aims to become a global leader in this API
- Strong growth visibility should support multiples
- Divi's still trades at a discount to several smaller Indian CDMOs despite superior visibility.
Bernstein on Biocon
- Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 326
- Biocon Still Has EPS Drag, Leverage Risk, Succession Doubts
- Innovation spend yet to convert into topline enough to support the billion dollar plus leverage
- Policy shifts are lowering competitive barriers
- Biocon will require a minimum four to five years to cross the $2 billion revenue threshold
- Succession still appears anchored around science-led bets rather than sharper commercial and capital-allocation leadership.
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Jefferies on Nuvoco Vistas
- Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 430 from Rs 410
- Better pricing, strong execution led beat
- Navigated cost headwinds through sharp reduction in petcoke mix/better procurement
- Execution in a challenging macro exceeded expectations
- Q2 EBITDA is likely to see seasonal softness & some lagged impact of cost inflation
- Commisioning and ramp-up of acquired Vadraj asset is key monitorable.
HSBC on Nuvoco Vistas
- Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 475 from Rs 420
- NUVOCO continued its strong performance with Q1 EBITDA beat driven by higher prices
- While Q2 seasonality is weak, see better demand, pricing and cost environment for cement sector in H2FY27.
Macquarie on Dixon Tech
- Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 16000 from Rs 15000
- Increasing estimates on strong growth trends
- Vivo JV driving significant acceleration and visibility
- This could triple EPS by FY29; forecast 28%/43% revenue/EPS CAGRs over FY26-29
- Optionality from PLI 2.0, industrial EMS, duty cuts, automotive traction, and IT hardware could provide upside.
CLSA Trading Advantage – Laurence Balanci
Week's breakout highlights: Delhivery, Titan, Shriram Finance and Max Healthcare
Delhivery
- Breakout zone presents an attractive risk-reward entry point
- Pattern supports an upside objective of Rs 655
- Maintain bullish bias while prices hold above the Rs484–490 breakout area.
Titan
- Development projects an upside target of Rs 5,250–5,260
- A close below Rs 4,306 as the initial stop-loss trigger
- Shriram Finance
- Current pullback towards the 50DMA provides an attractive entry opportunity
- Cited breakout pattern supports an upside target of Rs 1,230–1,240.
Max Health
- Recent retracement offers an attractive entry point
- Supports an upside objective of Rs 1,363
- Use a close below Rs1,011 as the initial stop-loss.
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Investec on Sheela Foam
- Downgrade to Sell from Hold; TP at Rs 700
- Comfortable mattresses, uncomfortable growth ask
- Recent run up owing to extrapolation of Q4 volumes into FY27, optimism around IPO of Rent-o-Mojo and consequent value unlocking for Furlenco, expected operating leverage/synergy gains
- But disagree on all of them reasons which led to run up
- Valuation still embeds a very demanding trajectory for revenue growth.
UBS on Financials
- May asset quality trend stable
- Some small-ticket LAP weakness
- Asset quality remained resilient in May 2026 amid volatile macro
- Banks: Broad-based improvement across products in May
- NBFCs: Largely stable; small-ticket LAP sharply deteriorated
- Top picks: AXIS and ICICI for banks; Shriram, Chola and PNB Housing for NBFCs.
HSBC on Adani Ports
- Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 2200 from Rs 1950
- De-risked and re-accelerating
- Governance risks have eased
- Deleveraging, better disclosure and compounding operations support a further re-rating
- FY31 target is anchored by above-market organic domestic port growth, geared to containers and strong economics.
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