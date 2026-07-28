Samay Raina Roasts Munawar Faruqui With Marriage Joke During India's Got Latent 2, Raghav Juyal Reacts

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina once again grabbed attention with his trademark humour in the latest episode of India's Got Latent Season 2. The episode featured actors Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM, who appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai, which is scheduled to hit theatres on July 30.

During the conversation, Samay cracked a joke involving comedian Munawar Faruqui, leaving both the guests and audience laughing.

Samay's Joke Links Munawar Faruqui With Aamir Khan

The conversation took another humorous turn when Samay playfully challenged Raghav's confidence about the theatrical-only strategy. Raghav compared his release plan to Aamir Khan's approach of prioritising cinema halls before digital platforms, saying he was following a similar model.

Samay instantly responded with a punchline, remarking that Munawar Faruqui had played "the same game" as Aamir Khan. The joke was widely understood as a reference to their personal lives, drawing a comparison between Aamir Khan's three marriages and Munawar Faruqui's two marriages.

The witty remark sparked laughter among those present and quickly became one of the episode's most talked-about moments.

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Raghav Juyal Promotes Theatrical Release of Bhai Tera Star Hai

While interacting with the guests, Samay encouraged viewers to watch Bhai Tera Star Hai in cinemas after its release. He jokingly suggested that if heavy rains prevented people from stepping out, they could wait for its OTT release instead.

Raghav Juyal immediately interrupted the joke and clarified that the film is not arriving on any OTT platform on August 1. Stressing that the makers want audiences to enjoy the film on the big screen, he said that Bhai Tera Star Hai has been planned exclusively as a theatrical experience.

About India's Got Latent Season 2

India's Got Latent returned with a second season after the show's earlier controversy involving Ranveer Allahbadia, whose remarks about parents and sex led to widespread backlash. Following the incident, Samay Raina removed all episodes from the platform.

In 2026, he officially announced Season 2 during his Still Alive comedy tour. The latest season is available through a YouTube Members-only release and is also set to stream on Netflix.

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