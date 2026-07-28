X-Men '97' Season 2 Episode 7 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch Marvel Animated Series?

X-Men '97 returns this week with Episode 7, as the fallout from Danger.exe reshapes the team's future.

With X-Corp taking shape in Genosha and Apocalypse making his next move by resurrecting Gambit as one of his Horsemen, the stakes continue to rise for the X-Men.

Before the next chapter begins, here's a quick recap of what unfolded in the previous episode.

What Happened In X-Men '97 Episode 6?

In Danger.exe, Professor Xavier discovers that the Danger Room has become self-aware after repeatedly reliving Magneto's death as part of his therapy. Meanwhile, Polaris is removed from X-Factor following her excessive use of force during a mission.

The rogue Danger Room traps Polaris, Bishop and several students before taking a physical form and attacking the X-Men in Genosha, using its knowledge of their powers against them. Xavier helps Polaris overcome her anger by sharing his positive memories of Magneto, allowing her to regain control of her abilities and destroy Danger.

Inspired by Magneto's vision, Xavier announces the creation of X-Corp in Genosha as the X-Men's new headquarters, while Valerie Cooper vows to bring the organisation down. In the closing moments, Apocalypse resurrects Gambit as one of his Horsemen.

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What To Expect From Episode 7?

Titled Strange Land, Savage Heart, Episode 7 is expected to explore the consequences of Gambit's resurrection under Apocalypse's control, while Xavier begins building X-Corp in Genosha.

The X-Men will likely face growing tensions with the government as Valerie Cooper moves against the new mutant organisation, setting the stage for another emotional and action-packed chapter.

Episode Guide

Unlike the first season, X-Men '97' Season 2 premiered with three episodes before shifting to a weekly release schedule.

Episode 1: Days of Past Future

Episode 2: A Force to Be Reckoned With

Episode 3: Rise of Apocalypse - Part I

Episode 4: Rise of Apocalypse - Part II

Episode 5: Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs

Episode 6: Danger.exe

Episode 7: Strange Land, Savage Heart - July 29

Episode 8: The Dead Man's Hand - August 5

Episode 9 (Finale): Survival of the Fittest - August 12

Returning Cast

The voice cast includes Ross Marquand (Professor X), Matthew Waterson (Magneto), Ray Chase (Cyclops), Jennifer Hale (Jean Grey), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), and Lorna Dane/Polaris.

When And Where To Watch In India?

X-Men '97' Season 2 Episode 7 premieres on Wednesday and will stream on JioHotstar in India from 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

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Watch X-Men '97' Season 2 Trailer Here:

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