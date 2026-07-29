Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay's Film Continues To See Weekday Decline

After a record-breaking opening weekend, Jana Nayagan continued its first weekday run with another expected decline at the box office.

While collections dropped on Tuesday, Vijay's action drama has maintained a strong overall performance, crossing Rs 143 crore in India and Rs 246 crore worldwide within six days.

Day 6 Box Office Report

On its first Tuesday (Day 6), Jana Nayagan collected Rs 8 crore net in India, registering a 24.9% drop from its previous day's collection of Rs 10.65 crore.

With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 143.40 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 167.57 crore.

Overseas, the film added Rs 3 crore, taking its international total to Rs 78.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 246.07 crore.

Tamil Version Stays Ahead

Jana Nayagan was screened across 10,413 shows nationwide on Day 6.

The Tamil version remained the film's biggest contributor, earning Rs 6.15 crore from 4,873 shows with an overall occupancy of 25%. Occupancy improved through the day, rising from 19.08% in the morning to 31.15% in the evening before ending at 30% during the night shows.

The Hindi version collected Rs 1.25 crore from 4,420 shows, recording 15% occupancy, while the Telugu version added Rs 0.60 crore from 1,120 shows with 16% occupancy.

State-Wise Performance

Tamil Nadu continued to be the film's strongest market with a Day 6 gross of Rs 5.50 crore. It was followed by Rest of India (Rs 1.50 crore), Karnataka (Rs 1 crore), Kerala (Rs 0.70 crore) and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (Rs 0.55 crore).

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Box Office Journey So Far

Jana Nayagan opened with Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 21.15 crore on Friday. It bounced back over the weekend with Rs 28.90 crore on Saturday and Rs 32 crore on Sunday before entering its weekday phase with Rs 10.65 crore on Monday and Rs 8 crore on Tuesday

About The Film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Reba Monica John in key roles.

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