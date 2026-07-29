Vedanta Oil & Gas Q1 Results: Company Swings To Profit Despite One-Time Loss; Margin Expands

Vedant Oil and Gas Ltd.'s became profitable in the first quarter of financial year 2027, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company, which was earlier part of the larger Vedanta Ltd. umbrella, posted a net profit of Rs 945 crore in the June quarter, as against a loss of Rs 103 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose over 8.5% to Rs 2,507 crore from Rs 2,311 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation surged 61.2% to Rs 814 crore from Rs 505 crore.

Ebitda margin expanded sharply by 1,060 basis points to 32.5% from 21.9%. Notably, Q1 included a one-time loss of Rs 441 crore.

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Vedanta Oil & Gas Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit stood at Rs 945 crore versus a loss of Rs 103 crore

Revenue up 8.5% to Rs 2,507 crore from Rs 2,311 crore

Ebitda up 61.2% to Rs 814 crore from Rs 505 crore

Margin up 1,060 basis points to 32.5% from 21.9%

Q1 included a one-time loss of Rs 441 crore

Vedanta Oil & Gas Share Price

The shares ended 2.63% higher at Rs 35.07 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday. This compared to a 1.10% rise in the Nifty index. The stock has declined 7.71% year-to-date, after being listed on the exchanges as a separate entity.

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