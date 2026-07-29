Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Vedanta Oil & Gas Q1 Results: Company Swings To Profit Despite One-Time Loss; Margin Expands

The company, which was earlier part of the larger Vedanta Ltd. umbrella, posted a net profit of Rs 945 crore in the June quarter

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Vedanta Oil & Gas Q1 Results: Company Swings To Profit Despite One-Time Loss; Margin Expands
Vedanta Oil & Gas Q1 results.
Image: Unsplash
  • Vedanta Oil and Gas posted a net profit of Rs 945 crore in Q1 FY27, reversing a loss.
  • Revenue increased 8.5% to Rs 2,507 crore compared to the same quarter last year.
  • EBITDA rose 61.2% to Rs 814 crore, with the margin expanding to 32.5%.
What is the outlook for the company for the rest of the year?

Vedant Oil and Gas Ltd.'s became profitable in the first quarter of financial year 2027, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. 

The company, which was earlier part of the larger Vedanta Ltd. umbrella, posted a net profit of Rs 945 crore in the June quarter, as against a loss of Rs 103 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose over 8.5% to Rs 2,507 crore from Rs 2,311 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation surged 61.2% to Rs 814 crore from Rs 505 crore. 

Ebitda margin expanded sharply by 1,060 basis points to 32.5% from 21.9%. Notably, Q1 included a one-time loss of Rs 441 crore. 

Follow all the live earnings updates here

Vedanta Oil & Gas Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Net profit stood at Rs 945 crore versus a loss of Rs 103 crore
  • Revenue up 8.5% to Rs 2,507 crore from Rs 2,311 crore
  • Ebitda up 61.2% to Rs 814 crore from Rs 505 crore
  • Margin up 1,060 basis points to 32.5% from 21.9%
  • Q1 included a one-time loss of Rs 441 crore

Vedanta Oil & Gas Share Price

The shares ended 2.63% higher at Rs 35.07 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday. This compared to a 1.10% rise in the Nifty index. The stock has declined 7.71% year-to-date, after being listed on the exchanges as a separate entity.  

ALSO READ: Asian Paints Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Beat Estimates — Check Key Numbers

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Q1 Results Live: Waaree Energies Revenue Soars 79%; Dabur Profit Rises 15%

Q1 Results Live: Waaree Energies Revenue Soars 79%; Dabur Profit Rises 15%

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com