'Think Before You Speak': Sonu Sood Hits Out At Kangana Ranaut For GenZ 'Gutter' Remarks

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has reacted to BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's controversial remarks about Gen Z protesters, saying people should "think before they speak".

His response comes after Ranaut described Gen Z as "Generation Gutter, ugly and corrupt" and said watching videos of student protesters left her needing "healing" and a "digital detox."

Speaking to the media, Sood initially said he had not heard Ranaut's comments. However, he stressed the importance of respecting young people, saying they are the ones who shape the success of public figures. He said, "I haven't heard her statement. But I feel that these young people are the ones who make actors, and they are the ones who help you reach this position."

Sood also added, "As long as they stand by you, you will continue to thrive. If they are not with you, it becomes difficult. That's why everyone should be taken along."

After a reporter told him that Ranaut had referred to Gen Z as "Generation Gutter," Sood called the remark inappropriate. "If she has said that, then I think it is very shameful. It should not have been said," he said. "It is very important to weigh your words before speaking because the public is another form of God. Think before you speak."

Ranaut's remarks came in the wake of student protests over irregularities in the NEET examination. Criticising the demonstrations, she said the use of "obscene language" and personal attacks by some protesters was "completely unacceptable." The BJP MP later shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, describing videos from the protests as "puke-inducing" while condemning the protesters' language and conduct.

"I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies. They are so ugly and corrupt that they can't even be homemakers," she added.

ALSO READ: Mislabelling World's Biggest Gen Z Population: Mumbai's Viral NEET Protester To Kangana Ranaut

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