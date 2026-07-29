Mislabelling World's Biggest Gen Z Population: Mumbai's Viral NEET Protester To Kangana Ranaut

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has sparked controversy with her remarks about Gen Z protesters, calling them "Generation Gutter, ugly and corrupt." She also said that after witnessing the language used by student protesters, she needed some "healing" and a "digital detox."

Responding to Ranaut's comments, Mumbai's viral NEET protester Rhiya Ahir said it was unacceptable to label the world's largest Gen Z population based on the actions of a few individuals. Speaking to NDTV, Ahir said that while abusive language should be condemned wherever it occurs, it is wrong to stereotype an entire generation because of it.

"Abuse is wrong, and wherever it is happening, it should be called out. But we cannot label an entire generation because of it. That is wrong as well. You are dividing and polarising people by targeting an entire generation. India has the world's largest Gen Z population, and this is not how you should speak about them," Ahir said.

Ranaut had criticised the recent student protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, saying the use of "obscene language" and personal attacks during the demonstrations were "completely unacceptable."

The actor-turned politician on Monday shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, describing videos of the protests as "puke-inducing" while criticising the protesters' language and conduct.

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"Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once," she wrote.

"I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies. They are so ugly and corrupt that they can't even be homemakers," she added.

The CJP-led protesters were demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. Pradhan resigned over the weekend, following which the protests were called off.

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