Salman Khan Sells Bandra West Apartment For Rs 3.5 Crore; Deal Officially Completed

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has officially completed the sale of one of his residential properties in Mumbai's Bandra West. The apartment, located in Shiv-Asthan Heights, has been transferred to new owners after the transaction was formally executed through a deed of transfer.

According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the deal was completed for Rs 3.50 crore, marking another addition to the actor's real estate transactions in Mumbai.

Apartment Details And Transaction

As per the registered property documents, the apartment is situated in Shiv-Asthan Heights in Bandra West and has a carpet area of 758 sq ft. The property also comes with two car parking spaces. The transaction values the apartment at approximately Rs 46,000 per sq ft based on the carpet area.

The apartment was originally purchased by Salman Khan in 2015 for Rs 2.88 crore. According to documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the ownership transfer was executed through a deed of transfer dated July 23, 2026, completing the sale process.

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Registration Timeline

Earlier, Hindustan Times Real Estate reported that the property sale had been registered on July 9, 2026, with the apartment being purchased by multiple homebuyers. As part of the transaction, the buyers paid Rs 21 lakh as stamp duty along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000. The deed of transfer signed later formally completed the ownership handover. Neither Salman Khan nor the homebuyers commented on the transaction.

Salman Khan's Real Estate Portfolio

Salman Khan has remained closely associated with Bandra, where he continues to live with his family at the iconic Galaxy Apartments on Bandstand. Apart from his residence, the actor owns several residential and commercial properties across Mumbai.

In July 2025, Salman sold another apartment in Shiv-Asthan Heights, measuring 1,318 sq ft, for Rs 5.35 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. More recently, in June 2026, Salman Khan and members of the Khan family received approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to construct a residential tower in Chimbai, Bandra, located close to Galaxy Apartments.

Why Bandra West Remains A Celebrity Hotspot

Bandra West, particularly areas such as Pali Hill, Bandstand, and Carter Road, remains one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential neighbourhoods. The locality is home to several prominent film personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Rekha, Sanjay Dutt.

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