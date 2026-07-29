Assam Floods: Actor Alia Bhatt Urges People To Help; Salman Khan Launches Relief Drive

As Assam continues to face severe flooding, several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to support those affected. The latest to join the cause is Alia Bhatt, following Salman Khan and Bhumi Pednekar, who have also appealed for help for flood-affected families.

Alia Bhatt Appeals For Immediate Relief

Alia Bhatt shared an emotional message on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, asking people to support flood victims in Assam.

"Right now, floods are affecting so many parts of our country, with Assam being among the hardest hit, facing an incredibly challenging time. More than 60 lives have been lost. Lakhs of people have been displaced. Entire families have lost their homes, their land, their livestock, and for some, even the people they love," she wrote.

She also said that despite floods happening every year, the country is still not fully prepared.

"It happens every year and it still catches us off guard. Assam needs immediate relief right now, and it'll need support for the long road to recovery. If you've been wondering how you can help, I'll be sharing a few ways we can support relief efforts over the next few days through organisations working on the ground."

Salman Khan Steps Up To Help​

Salman Khan has started a relief campaign through his charity, Being Human, in partnership with the Salman Khan Fan Club (SKFC) Assam. The actor is currently shooting for director Vamshi Paidipally's next film in Mumbai, he has reportedly been coordinating the relief efforts with volunteers on the ground in Assam.

The first phase of the campaign is focused on Sivasagar, one of the flood-affected districts. Volunteers are distributing ready-to-eat food packets containing biscuits, jaggery, poha, puffed rice, bread, cheese and jam. They are also providing drinking water, water purification tablets, sanitary pads and mosquito coils to families in need.

According to Mid-Day, the campaign will continue in different phases. The next stage will include distributing ration kits and medicines, while later efforts will focus on rebuilding schools, hospitals and other damaged public facilities.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Extends Support To Assam Flood Victims With Being Human Initiative

Bhumi Pednekar Calls For Support​

Bhumi Pednekar has also appealed to people across the country to help Assam. She has partnered with the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF) and shared videos on Instagram Stories highlighting the damage caused by the floods.

She urged people to donate food, mattresses, hygiene products and other essential supplies for affected families.

Flood Situation In Assam

Large parts of Assam remain affected after continuous rainfall caused the Brahmaputra and its tributaries to overflow. The flooding has impacted several districts, leaving behind damaged homes, roads, farmland and essential infrastructure.

According to the latest official figures, the death toll has reached 75 with lakhs of people affected. Rescue, relief and rehabilitation work is continuing across the state.

ALSO READ: Papon Makes Emotional Appeal For Flood-Hit Assam Amid Ongoing Relief Efforts

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