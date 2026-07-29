Maharashtra Scraps Agri-Land Partition Fees, Caps Family Property Transfers At Rs 200

Maharashtra's Revenue Department has waived registration fees on agricultural land partition deeds among family members and co-holders, while also capping fees on family property transfers through gift deeds at Rs 200.

No Fee On Agricultural Land Partition

State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the Revenue Department had taken "an important decision" under the Registration Act, 1908, under which no registration fee will be charged on deeds partitioning agricultural land among co-holders, as well as among family members, under Section 85 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966.

A notification to this effect has been issued, he said, adding that the move would make family partition of agricultural land "more convenient, transparent, and economically viable" and ease the financial burden on farmer families.

A gazette notification cited in the announcement adds Note 73 to the Table of Fees under the Registration Act, stating that no registration fee shall be chargeable on such partition instruments, subject to the condition that no refund will be granted where the fee has already been paid prior to the notification's publication.

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The exemption applies specifically to partition of agricultural land under Section 85 of the 1966 code, the notification states.

Rs 200 Fee On Family Property Gift Deeds

In a separate post, Bawankule said the department had also issued a notification under the Registration Act specifying that only Rs 200 would be charged as a registration fee when residential or agricultural property is transferred through a gift deed to a husband, wife, son, daughter, grandson, granddaughter, or the wife of a deceased son.

He said the provision would make family property transfers "more convenient, cost-effective, and citizen-friendly," saving on expenses for the common people.

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An accompanying notification document shows this Rs 200 fee structure for gift deeds among immediate family members was originally notified in March 2016, effective from 1 April that year.

Bawankule thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in both posts and tagged the Chief Minister's Office, the Revenue Department, and the Inspector General of Registration, Maharashtra.

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