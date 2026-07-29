Will It Rain Heavily, Are Schools Closed? Check IMD's Forecast For Mumbai, Thane, Palghar & Nagpur

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain and thunderstorm alerts for several parts of Maharashtra, with the most severe conditions expected in Vidarbha. Mumbai is under a green alert, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected.

No school holiday has been announced in the city. Thane and Palghar are under a yellow alert, where thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds of 30–40 km/h may occur at isolated places. Schools in both districts are also expected to function normally.

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Nagpur, however, remains under an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated locations. All government and private schools, colleges, anganwadis and coaching classes across Nagpur city and the wider district will remain closed on Wednesday, July 29, following an order from the district administration.

The closure comes after torrential rain brought Nagpur to a standstill on Tuesday. The city recorded 104.5 mm of rain at one monitoring point in just three hours, while rainfall across the day was reported at around 180 mm. The downpour caused severe waterlogging on roads, at junctions and in low-lying neighbourhoods. Major routes resembled rivers, traffic slowed considerably and commuters struggled through flooded stretches.

According to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, emergency teams rescued 461 people from inundated areas. Municipal workers were deployed to clear blocked drains and pump out accumulated water, while residents were advised to avoid unnecessary travel through flooded localities.

The rainfall once again brought forth concerns over Nagpur's drainage infrastructure, as underpasses and major roads became submerged.

Meanwhile, the IMD has placed Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Gondia under a red alert today, warning of extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places. Residents are advised to follow official weather and civic advisories.

ALSO READ: Delhi Rains: Waterlogging, Traffic Reported At Several Places, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Showers

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