Can Swiggy Instamart Regain Lost Market Share? Morgan Stanley Sees Leadership Change As A Catalyst

Swiggy Ltd.'s latest leadership reshuffle at Instamart has drawn a cautious but balanced response from Morgan Stanley, which believes the management change could help revive the quick commerce business even as it raises fresh questions about execution and market share.

The leadership transition comes after Amitesh Kumar Jha resigned as CEO of Instamart. Swiggy has appointed former Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha to lead the business from August 3, making her part of the company's senior management team. Morgan Stanley said the change adds to a series of senior-level departures at Swiggy over the past year, including co-founder Nandan Reddy, Instamart COO Ankit Jain and Chief Business Officer Hari Kumar.

The brokerage noted that Instamart has increasingly prioritised profitability over market share in recent quarters, a strategy that has helped improve contribution margins but coincided with a noticeable slowdown in order value growth relative to rival Blinkit.

In the brokerage's view, continued leadership churn could compound investor concerns around Swiggy's ability to defend and regain market share in India's intensely competitive quick commerce segment.

However, the brokerage also sees a potential silver lining. It believes the appointment of Sinha could bring a strategic refresh to Instamart at a time when the company is trying to balance growth with profitability. According to Morgan Stanley, a new leadership team could help Swiggy regain lost market share over the coming quarters without sacrificing its goal of maintaining break-even or profitable contribution margins.

The brokerage noted that Swiggy has already guided for contribution margin break-even in the first quarter of FY27, a milestone that is built into its financial estimates. The key challenge now, it said, will be accelerating growth while preserving the improvements in unit economics achieved over the past few quarters.

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Morgan Stanley maintains an 'Equal-weight' rating on Swiggy with a target price of Rs 322, implying around 20% upside from current levels but reflecting a balanced risk-reward profile.

With competition from Blinkit, Zepto and other quick commerce players intensifying, a key factor to watch is whether Sinha's experience in building consumer internet businesses at Myntra, Flipkart and Hindustan Unilever translates into faster execution, stronger customer acquisition and a clearer strategy for Instamart's next phase of growth.

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