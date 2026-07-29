Thangamayil Jewellery Q1 Results: Net Profit Jumps 86% YoY, Revenue Surges 71%

Thangamayil Jewellery reported a robust performance for the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27).

The company's consolidated net profit soared 86.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 85.1 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2027, from Rs 45.7 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2026.

Topline, or revenue from operations, surged 71.2% YoY to Rs 2,666 crore, compared with Rs 1,558 crore in the year-ago period.

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The company's operating performance remained strong. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 66.8% YoY to Rs 145 crore in Q1FY27, from Rs 86.7 crore in Q1FY26.

EBITDA margin, meanwhile, slipped 20 basis points (bps) to 5.4% in the June quarter of FY27, as against 5.6% in the corresponding quarter last year.

The Same Store Sales (SSS) growth for the 3 months ended June 30, 2026 was at 44.40% as against 72.31% on QoQ basis.

However, on the bourses, the shares tanked up to 9.92% to an intraday low of Rs 6,467 apiece.

At 11:24 am, Thangamayil Jewellery shares were trading 7.70% higher at Rs 6626.80 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading at 77,639 levels, up 1.14%.

Thangamayil Jewellery is a Rs 8,500 crore turnover company engaged in the manufacturing and retailing of Gold Ornaments, Silver Articles, and Diamond Products. The Company operates through a network of 66 retail outlets spread across Tamil Nadu.

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