Google Launches 'Ask Google Pay' Chatbot To Keep Track Of All Your UPI Payments

Talking to your bank balance is now a feature, not a gimmick! Google has switched on Ask Google Pay, an opt-in chatbot running on its Gemini models, giving Indian users a conversational way to check their own spending history rather than scrolling through a list of past transactions.

The catch: it only works once a user has turned on Personalisation within the app - a setting Google frames as the gateway to the new experience.

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Spending Broken Down Automatically, In 10 Languages

Rather than returning a plain list, the assistant does the analytical legwork itself. A query about a recent month's expenses comes back as a category-wise pie chart, paired with a running commentary on where the money went and where it could be trimmed.

The same engine moonlights as a jargon translator too, unpacking terms like compound interest or explaining how one tax regime differs from another, and it can hunt down credit card options that fit a user's actual spending behaviour rather than generic recommendations.

Google said the tool leans on a person's transaction history and credit report to shape those suggestions, and that the whole exchange, typed or spoken, works across 10 Indian languages.

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A New RuPay Card Joins The Lineup

Alongside the chatbot, Google has quietly grown its foothold in Indian consumer credit. The company has partnered with SBI Card to introduce the Google Pay Flex SBI Card, riding on the RuPay rails and now open for sign-ups.

It's the second such tie-up for Google in the country, following last year's rollout of the Google Pay Flex Axis Card, and signals a steady push to embed lending products directly into the Google Pay app rather than leave that ground to banks and standalone fintech apps.

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