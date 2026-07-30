Bajaj Housing Finance, Radico, Equitas SFB, KPIT Tech, Eris, Vinati Organics And More Q1 Review — Check Motilal Oswal's Latest Ratings, Target Prices, Upside Potential

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Motilal Oswal Report

P&G, Eris Lifesciences, Bajaj Housing Finance, Radico Khaitan, Equitas Small Finance Bank, P&G, and Vinati Organics were among the key stocks reviewed by Motilal Oswal after the Q1 FY27 earnings season, with the brokerage highlighting premiumisation-led growth, healthy loan growth, improving domestic formulations performance and margin resilience.

While Radico Khaitan continues to be a preferred pick with a Buy rating, Motilal Oswal remains selective on names such as Eris Lifesciences and Bajaj Housing Finance due to valuation concern.

For Bajaj Housing Finance, the brokerage noted robust operational momentum, with assets under management climbing 24% year-on-year to nearly Rs 1.5 trillion and disbursements rising 33%. Asset quality remained strong and credit costs stayed benign. However, margin pressure from the runoff of high-yield legacy loans continues to be a key monitorable. Motilal Oswal maintained its Neutral rating and Rs 95 target price, believing much of the medium-term growth opportunity is already reflected in valuations.

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Mosl Equitas Sfb Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Bajaj Housing Finance Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Radico Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Pg Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Moslpg Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Vinati Organics Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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