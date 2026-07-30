Vedanta Power Stock Falls Over 3% After Company Swings Into Net Loss

Shares Vedanta Power fell more than 3% during the trading hours on Thursday, July 30 after the company posted a loss of Rs 423 crore in the April to June quarter, compared to net profit of Rs 88 crore.

The firm's revenue rose 31.3% to Rs 2,607 crore, from Rs 1,986 crore. In terms of operations, Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) down 30.2% to Rs 291 crore versus Rs 417 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted 11.2% from 21%.

Vedanta Power share price declined as much as 3.65% to Rs 34.03 apiece. The scrip was trading 2.83% lower by 10:50 am, while the bencmark Nifty 50 was up 0.05%.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.