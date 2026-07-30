'Ramayana' Trailer: Yash Stuns As Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor Shines As Lord Rama

The official trailer of Ramayana: Part One has finally been released, giving fans their most detailed look yet at Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the legendary epic.

The four-minute-plus long trailer introduces the film's world, its central characters and the battle between good and evil, while showcasing the grand scale of the two-part saga.

Rama Vs Ravana Begins

The trailer opens with Yash's Ravana declaring his rule over the Trilok (three worlds), with powerful visuals of destruction establishing him as the main threat. As fear grips kingdoms and even the gods, Lord Vishnu is born on Earth as Prince Rama, the son of Ayodhya's King Dasharatha, played by Arun Govil.

The trailer then traces Rama's journey as he protects sages, defeats demons and stands alongside his brother Lakshman, played by Ravie Dubey, before Kaikeyi sends him into a 14-year exile. Sita, played by Sai Pallavi, chooses to accompany Rama into the forest, with Lakshman joining them.

The trailer later hints at Sita's abduction, Ravana's growing dominance and the legendary battle between Rama and Ravana, while balancing action and emotional moments without revealing too much.

Watch The Trailer Here:

Meet The Cast

Apart from the lead trio, the trailer offers glimpses of Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Mandodari, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya and Vivek Oberoi in a supporting role.

Ranbir Kapoor will play a double role, portraying both Lord Rama and Lord Parshuram. Notably, Sunny Deol's Lord Hanuman is missing from the trailer, with the makers seemingly saving his grand reveal for later.

ALSO READ: IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Films List: Ranbir Kapoor's, Yash's Ramayana Part 1 Takes No 1 Spot

Visuals And Music

The trailer's visuals are among its biggest highlights. Compared to the first glimpse, the CGI appears more polished, with a stronger focus on the grandeur of Ayodhya and Lanka.

The visual effects by Oscar-winning studio DNEG, combined with A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer's first-ever collaboration on the background score, further elevate the film's scale and impact.

Budget And Release Details

Ramayana is among the most expensive films ever made, with a reported combined budget of around $500 million (over Rs 4,000 crore) for both parts.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios, Ramayana: Part One will release in theatres worldwide on November 8, 2026, during Diwali. The second installment is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2027.

ALSO READ: Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Secures Rs 75 Crore Music Deal With T-Series Ahead Of Trailer Launch

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