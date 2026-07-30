IRFC Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Investors will closely watch whether Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) can sustain its interest spreads amid rising borrowing costs and whether its efforts to diversify beyond financing Indian Railways are beginning to contribute meaningfully to growth. As the dedicated financing arm of Indian Railways, IRFC raises funds from domestic and international markets to finance rolling stock, railway infrastructure and other projects, while expanding into leasing and lending. Investors will also seek management commentary on the recent SEBI penalty related to board composition and whether the issue has been fully resolved.

Here's everything you need to know about IRFC's Q1FY27 results schedule.

IRFC Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 22, IRFC said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 30 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The company is expected to announce its Q1FY27 results after market hours, in line with its usual practice.

The board meeting agenda does not mention an interim dividend, indicating investors are unlikely to receive a payout announcement alongside the June-quarter results.

IRFC Q1 Results: Conference Call Schedule

The company will hold an earnings call on July 31 at 11 a.m., where the management will discuss its Q1FY27 performance with investors and analysts.

IRFC Q1 Results: What Investors Will Watch For

Beyond headline earnings, investors will look for updates on:

Lease Assets Growth

Borrowing Mix (Domestic vs Overseas)

Net Interest Spread

Funding Cost

Railway Project Financing

Diversification into Leasing & Lending

Asset Quality

IRFC Share Price Performance

Despite gaining over the past five trading sessions, IRFC shares remain under pressure over longer time frames, falling around 4% in the past month, nearly 27% over six months and about 33% over the past year.

It touched a 52-week high of Rs 137.17 on Dec. 29, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 86.02 on July 24, 2026.

IRFC Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons from July 1 till 48 hours after the declaration of Q1FY27 results.

IRFC Q4FY26 Results Highlights

IRFC reported a 9.11% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,335.75 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 6,722.83 crore in Q4FY25. Total income grew 9% YoY to Rs 7,328.68 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 6,723.8 crore in Q4FY25. Net profit edged up 0.15% YoY to Rs 1,684.31 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 1,681.87 crore in Q4FY25.

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