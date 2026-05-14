IRFC Q4 Results: Net Profit At Rs 1,684 Crore, Income Up 9% YoY

IRFC Q4 Results: Indian Railway Finance Corporation announced January to March quarter earnings for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Thursday, May 14.

The PSU's net profit marginally rose 0.1% to Rs 1,684 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26 from Rs 1,682 crore in the corresponding period previous year. Total income rose 9% to Rs 7,329 crore from Rs 6,724 crore on an year on year basis.

(This is a developing story.)

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