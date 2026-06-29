Hyderabad, Mumbai Drive New Housing Supply But Sales Slip Across Metros Barring One

Housing sales across India's top seven cities fell 6% year-on-year in the April-June 2026 quarter, with roughly 90,715 units sold against 96,285 units in the same period last year, according to ANAROCK Research. On a sequential basis, the decline was steeper at 11%.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Hyderabad drove the supply story in Q2 2026. MMR added roughly 34,555 new units, a 23% jump year-on-year, while Hyderabad recorded the highest annual supply surge among all top cities at 53%, with approximately 16,970 units launched. Together, MMR and Bengaluru accounted for 53% of total new launches across the seven cities.

Yet strong supply did not translate into strong sales. MMR led all cities on outright sales volume at 28,710 units, but that was still 8% below its Q2 2025 figure. Hyderabad edged up just 2% annually on sales despite its supply surge.

Bengaluru was the exception. It was the only major market to hold its ground on demand, posting a marginal 1% annual sales increase with 15,285 units sold, even as its new supply jumped a substantial 41% year-on-year.

ALSO READ: Real Estate PE Bets Decline 23% As Investors Turn Cautious Amid Global Uncertainty

Pune bore the brunt of the slowdown with a 15% year-on-year sales decline, the steepest among the top seven cities. NCR saw new launches fall 40% annually, the sharpest supply contraction in the group, though it led on price appreciation at 13% year-on-year. Chennai supply fell 38% annually. Kolkata was a quiet outlier, with sales rising 10% year-on-year to 3,860 units.

ANAROCK Chairman Anuj Puri attributed the broad slowdown to the West Asia conflict and AI-driven anxiety in the IT/ITeS sector, both of which pushed buyers to the sidelines. Large listed developers, however, continued to launch projects on land acquired in 2025, keeping overall new supply 7% above year-ago levels even as sequential launches dropped 16%.

Unsold inventory across the top seven cities climbed 10% annually to over 6.16 lakh units, with Bengaluru seeing the sharpest build-up at 34%. Average residential prices rose 7% annually, though the quarterly gain was just 1%.

ALSO READ: Thinking Of Buying Property? Consider This Tax-Efficient Real Estate Alternative First

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.