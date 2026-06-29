Awarapan 2 Teaser Out: Emraan Hashmi Returns As Shivam Pandit — Watch

Nineteen years after Awarapan was released, Emraan Hashmi is back as Shivam Pandit. On June 29, the makers released the first teaser of Awarapan 2, marking the anniversary of the original film's release in 2007. The teaser brings back the emotional world of Shivam while giving a glimpse of a new story.

Awarapan 2 Teaser

The teaser begins with Shivam riding a motorcycle as Emraan Hashmi says, "Kuch logon ki kahaniyan unki marzi se khatam nahi hoti, unki kahani dusron ke liye likhi jaati hai." The dialogue suggests that Shivam's journey is not over and that he still has a purpose to fulfill.

The teaser also shows Shivam remembering Aaliyah Hamid, played by Shriya Saran in the first film. A recreated version of the hit song Toh Phir Aao plays in the background, adding an emotional touch. Shivam then says, "Dard se purana rishta hai mera," hinting that pain continues to be a part of his life.

Towards the end, viewers get a quick look at Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and the rest of the cast. The teaser ends with Shivam saying, "Iss baar ya toh yeh awarapan khatam hoga ya main."

Cast And Release

Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films. Emraan Hashmi returns in the lead role, while Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi play important characters. The film is set to release in theatres on August 14, 2026.

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About Awarapan

Released on June 29, 2007, Awarapan was directed by Mohit Suri and starred Emraan Hashmi alongside Shriya Saran. Although it did not perform well at the box office, the film later became a fan favourite and gained cult status. Its soundtrack is still loved by audiences.

The story followed Shivam Pandit, a contract killer who was asked to keep an eye on his boss's mistress. After learning that she was a victim of a human trafficking racket, he decided to help her escape and reunite with the man she loved. His choice led him on a journey of redemption, where he faced his past while risking his life to save hers.

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