Baahubali: The Return? Prabhas, Rana Daggubati Viral Documentary Moment Fuels Part 3 Buzz

Could the Baahubali saga be preparing for another chapter?

A moment from Netflix's newly released documentary Baahubali: The Torch Bearer has ignited fresh speculation about a possible third installment in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster franchise.

The documentary, which chronicles the making of the iconic films and the journey of its cast and crew, features several candid conversations with Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and other members of the team.

However, one particular exchange has become the talk of social media.

Viral Clip Behind Speculation

During a discussion in the documentary, Rana Daggubati appears to tease the future of the franchise. The actor says, "I don't know if I should say this publicly, but since Rajamouli and Shobu garu aren't here, I'll just say what's on my mind. The world may not be ready yet, but there will be more Baahubali."

As Rana's teasing remark left everyone amused, Prabhas added fuel to the speculation by smiling and raising three fingers, a gesture many viewers quickly linked to a possible third Baahubali film.

Adding to the intrigue, the documentary concludes with the phrase, "And the legacy continues," further fueling theories that the franchise may not be over just yet.

The clip quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom saw it as a hint that the Baahubali saga could continue. As of now, though, neither Rajamouli nor the production team has confirmed Baahubali 3.

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Baahubali Universe Expands

The journey of Baahubali began in 2015 with Baahubali: The Beginning and reached its grand climax with Baahubali: The Conclusion in 2017. Led by Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar, the franchise redefined the scale of Indian cinema and achieved unprecedented box-office success, with the sequel grossing nearly Rs 1,788 crore worldwide.

The story of Baahubali did not end with its films. Animated projects such as Baahubali: The Lost Legends and Baahubali: Crown of Blood have kept the universe alive, and Rajamouli has already revealed plans to take the franchise into new creative spaces beyond cinema.

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